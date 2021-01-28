comscore Airtel 5G: Airtel now 5G ready in India, demonstrates live 5G services
Airtel announced it has become the first telecom operator to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service over a commercial network.

Bharti Airtel during a digital press conference on Thursday announced it has become India’s first telecom operator to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad. Reliance Jio previously announced to be testing 5G in India. The official rollout timeline is yet to be revealed by the operators. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

As per the official press release, the telecom operator announced that it “did this over its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (Non Stand Alone) network technology.” Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Top prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

The telecom operator further highlighted that “using a first of its kind, dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains – Radio, Core and Transport.” Also Read - Vodafone Idea offering 50GB bonus data with Rs 2,595 annual prepaid plan

The company claims that Bharti Airtel 5G connectivity is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies. The operator claims that in Hyderabad “users were able to download a full length movie in a matter of seconds on a 5G phone.”

The telecom operator further revealed that “the full impact of the 5G experience, however, will be available to our customers, when adequate spectrum is available and government approvals received.”

Commenting on the 5G demonstration, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “I am very proud of our engineers who have worked tirelessly to showcase this incredible capability in Tech City, Hyderabad today. Every one of our investments is future proofed as this game changing test in Hyderabad proves. With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere.”

Vittal further added, “We believe India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation. To make that happen we need the eco system to come together – applications, devices and network innovation. We are more than ready to do our bit.”

  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2021 9:54 PM IST

