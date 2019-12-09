comscore Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers; details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel App flaw exposes user data of more than 32 crore subscribers
News

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of more than 32 crore subscribers

Telecom

Ehraz Ahmed, a Bengaluru-based researcher, who first noticed the fault, shared the details in a post on December 6, 2019. As per the post, a faulty Airtel API allowed people to fetch sensitive user information of any Airtel subscriber.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Airtel logo 805px

In yet another massive data breach incident, data of over 32 crore subscribers of telecom major Airtel were exposed. The data leaked due to a serious security flaw in the Airtel mobile app. Ehraz Ahmed, a Bengaluru-based researcher, who first noticed the fault, shared the details in a post on December 6, 2019. As per the post, a faulty Airtel API allowed people to fetch sensitive user information of any Airtel subscriber. The sensitive allowed anyone to essential information such as the name, email ID, and more.

Airtel app flaw details

According to reports, Airtel confirmed the breach saying that it has fixed the security flaw associated with its app. Ahmed also posted a video, which shows a script being used to fetch the information from the Airtel app’s API. He provided an exhaustive list of all the information accessible using the automated script. The API allowed users access to the last name, first name, gender, e-mail address, date of birth information and more. Other information included the address, subscription information, 4G capability of the device, network information, and date of activation. The script also allowed access to the type of subscription and IMEI number.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

The combination of all this information is quite dangerous as hackers or malicious actors can use this for identity theft. They can also use this to identify and single out the device of a user. The post noted that all Airtel users were are a risk of this data leak. It is unclear if malicious actors knew about the API and were actively using it to steal the data.

Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

Also Read

Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

For some context, Airtel is the third-largest telecom service provider in the country in terms of subscribers. Vodafone-India stands on the top spot with Reliance Jio following on the second spot. Airtel seems to have taken action to fix the flaw in the app. However, opening an API open is equally dangerous.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory
News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory
Realme U1 gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price, offers, features

Deals

Realme U1 gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price, offers, features

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

News

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth Certification, hints at imminent launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers

Telecom

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers
Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans
After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

Telecom

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'
Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

Telecom

Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio
Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Telecom

Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTu वेबसाइट में स्पॉट

Reliance Jio के 149 और 98 रुपये वाले अफोर्डेबल प्लान की वापसी, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Nokia TV vs OnePlus TV Q1 vs Mi TV 4X 2020: कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में ये हैं अंतर

हॉलिडे सीजन के चलते PUBG में जोड़ी गई ये आठ नई स्किन

Oneplus TV को मिला Netflix App सपोर्ट, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory
News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory
Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India
ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

News

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details
44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do

News

44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth Certification, hints at imminent launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth Certification, hints at imminent launch