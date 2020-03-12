comscore Airtel beats Jio, Vodafone Idea download speeds | BGR India
Airtel beats Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea in download speeds: Report

According to a recent report, AIrtel has beaten Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in average download speeds in India. However, Reliance Jio continues to lead in market share and revenue.

  • Updated: March 12, 2020 3:02 PM IST
Telecom service provider Airtel is reportedly leading the race among telecom operators in terms of download speed. A recent report has also revealed that telecom also leads in consistency in quality, among other parameters.

According to a Tutela report, Airtel is the fastest network, offering a median download speed of 7.4 Mbps. In comparison, Vodafone Idea provided a download speed of 6.5 Mbps. This was followed by Jio, which had a 5.3 Mbps median download speed.

“Airtel had a noticeable lead for ‘excellent consistent quality’ nearly 10 percent better than joint second-place Jio and Vodafone Idea,” mentioned the report. In terms of upload speeds, Vodafone Idea led the other providers with a median upload speed of 3.7 Mbps. This was followed by Airtel at 3.5 Mbps. Reliance Jio came last here too at 3.2 Mbps.

Moreover, the report also noted that fact that India’s telecom industry battle is no more just for dominance. It is also as much a battle for survival. Many disputes over revenues subject to tax have to lead to potential difficulties for both Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, Jio, the youngest national operator in India, has now become the leading operator by both market share and revenue.

“This level of disruption, coupled with the upcoming merger of BSNL and MTNL and the advent of 5G networks potentially at some point in the next year makes it a pivotal moment in the industry as each operator looks to make the most of the current changes, or even just weather the storm,” said the report.

In other news, all major telecom service providers in the country have started offering a coronavirus safety warning as a caller tune. The caller tune makes use of the time taken by the receiver to take the call. In that time, the tune will let callers know about quick important information. These include how to stay safe from the outbreak and an emergency contact number. The service is offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and others.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 3:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2020 3:02 PM IST

BGR India Giveaway

