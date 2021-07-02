Airtel Black plans launched: List of best plans, how to upgrade, upgrade from Airtel One, more

Airtel launches Airtel Black service for Indian consumers today. The new Airtel Black service is an all-in-one solution for homes, especially for people working from home at this tough times. Under Airtel Black, the telecom operator offers an all-in-one subscription service that includes mobile, DTH and broadband plan. All of it in one place to save users’ valuable time. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits

The idea with Airtel Black service is to generate one bill for mobile, DTH and broadband connection. So, there will be no hassle to pay multiple bills. The new Airtel service entitles customers for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues. Also Read - Airtel discontinues three popular prepaid plans worth Rs 179, Rs 279, and Rs 45

Under this new service, a customer can bundle two or more of Airtel services including Fiber, DTH, Mobile together to become Airtel Black. “All of this, also comes with amazing value of zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life,” the telecom operator said. Also Read - Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

Airtel Black Plans launched: Check the list

The Airtel Black plans are divided into three parts – All in one, fiber + mobile, and DTH + mobile.

-Rs 998 Airtel Black plan: Under this plan, users get two mobile connection and one DTH connection.

-Rs 1349 Airtel Black plan: Under this plan, Airtel users get three mobile connection and one DTH connection.

-Rs 1598 Airtel Black plan: This plan offers two mobile connection and one fiber connection.

-Rs 2099 Airtel Black plan: Under this plan, users get three mobile connection, one fiber and DTH connection.

As mentioned earlier, Airtel allows users to create their own Airtel Black pack. Users can choose two or three services and get first 30 days free one the newly added service.

How to get Airtel Black

– Download the Airtel Thank app to get a Airtel Black plan or make your own plan by bundling existing services

– Or visit the Airtel store near you

– Give a missed call on 8826655555 and a Airtel executive will reach out to upgrade to Airtel Black

– For more details visit https://www.airtel.in/airtel-black

How to upgrade from Airtel One

The telecom operator launched Airtel One service with the same idea of one user, one bill a few months ago. The telecom operator has announced to automatically upgrade all Airtel One users to Airtel Black service. The company says that Airtel One is different from Airtel Black. Airtel One was in beta while Airtel Black service has been introduced for everyone starting today.