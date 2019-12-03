Airtel has introduced new prepaid recharge plans after with up to 42 percent tariff hike. The plans are available starting today, and offer unlimited free on-net calling (Airtel to Airtel). When making off-net calls (to other operators), subscribers get limited calling minutes, after which they will be charged 6 paise per minute. To make it easier for users and accompany new changes with tariff hike, Airtel has re-introduced two new talk time recharges.

Airtel talk time recharges detailed

The new talk time recharges are priced at Rs 20 and Rs 50. With Rs 20 recharge you get a talk time of Rs 14.95, whereas Rs 50 recharge offers a talk time of Rs 39.37. They do not offer any service validity, which means you can use the talk time till your service remains active.

There are other recharge options too. Rs 10 recharge offers talk time of Rs 7.47, in Rs 100 you get Rs 81.75 talk time, and Rs 500 offers talk time of Rs 423.73. Then there is Rs 1,000 recharge with Rs 847.46 talk time, and Rs 5,000 recharge offers talk time of Rs 4,237.29.

Airtel revised prepaid plans under Rs 100

There are three plans under Rs 100. The basic plan is available for Rs 19 which offers unlimited calling, 100 free SMS and 150MB data. The validity of this plan is 2 days. Then, you have Rs 49 and Rs 79 prepaid plans with 28 days validity. The Rs 49 plan comes with a talk time Rs 38.52, and 100MB data, whereas the Rs 79 plan offers Rs 63.95 talk time with 200MB data. FUP is 1,000 off-net minutes for all 28 days packs.

Prepaid plans under Rs 300

You have three plans here, priced at Rs 148, Rs 248 and Rs 298, each offering 28 days validity and unlimited calling (with FUP). The only thing changes is the benefits. The Rs 149 plan offers 300 SMS and 2GB data. The Rs 248 plan offers 100 SMS daily, and 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 298 plan offers 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS daily. All 28 days packs come with an FUP of 1,000 off-net minutes.