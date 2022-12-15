Airtel s 5G network arrives in Hyderabad, Mahindra's Chakan plant

Airtel today announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Hyderabad. The announcement comes a day after the company started rolling out its 5G Plus network in Lucknow. In Hyderabad, Airtel’s 5G network will be available at key locations and transport hubs including the Metro Rail, Railway stations and the Bus terminal. Also Read - Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Lucknow: Check where it is available

Airtel, via a press release today, announced that people in Hyderabad will now be able to access the 5G connectivity while traveling in the Hyderabad Metro Rail, at Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations, and at the Imlibun bus depot. In addition to this, Airtel’s 4G subscribrs will be able to access its 5G Plus network at other locations across the city including Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Hi-tech City, Gachibowli, Bowenplly, Kompally, RTC Cross Roads, Koti, Malakpet, Charminar, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Kupatpally, and Miyapur. Also Read - Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

Airtel has said that it will make the service available in more areas across the city in due course of time. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in the city that will touch lives of millions of commuters every day as they commute using different modes of transport. Airtel customers can experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds while on the go,” Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said on the occasion.

In addition to bringing its 5G network to Hyderabad, Airtel also announced that it has partnered with Tech Mahindra. As a part of this partnership, the two companies will deploy Airtel’s ‘5G for Enterprise’ solution at Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility, which in turn would make it India’s first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit.

Airtel said that it has been testing use cases and spectrum delivery with multiple partners and at several locations as a part of its 5G for Business offerings and that this deployment is a result one such collaboration.

“Our collaboration with Airtel is aimed at enhancing customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are confident that this partnership will help unlock opportunities across industries to improve productivity, drive intelligent network-led enterprise digitalization, and spur innovation,” Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said on the occassion.