comscore Airtel brings its 5G network to Imphal, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Brings Its 5g Plus Network To Imphal Ahmedabad And Gandhinagar Check Details
News

Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar: Check details

Telecom

After launching its 5G Plus network in Shimla earlier this month, Airtel has launched expanding the service to three more cities in India. Check details here.

Highlights

  • Airtel is expanding the reach of its 5G Plus network in India.
  • Airtel has launched its 5G Plus network in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.
  • Airtel has also launched its 5G Plus network in the capital of Manipur.
Airtel 5G PLus

Airtel, earlier this week, launched its 5G Plus network in Shimla. Now, just days later, the company has announced that it is expanding the reach of its 5G Plus network to three cities and two more states in India. Airtel today said that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Manipur’s capital, Imphal. Also Read - Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year

In Imphal, Airtel’s 5G network is currently available at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and a few other select locations. Airtel said that it will make the service available at more locations in due course of time. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus in Gujarat

In addition to Manipur, Airtel also expanded the reach of its 5G Plus network to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar cities. In Ahmedabad, the service is available at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, and Bapunagar areas. On the other hand, in Gandhinagar, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Koba, Raysan , Sargasan, DA-IICT, and Pethapur. Airtel said that it will expand its 5G network coverage to more areas in these cities soon.

It is worth noting that Reliance Industries’ Jio has already rolled out its 5G network dubbed as ‘True 5G’ in all the 33 district headquarters in Gujarat.

Airtel 5G Plus network pricing

At the moment, 5G network is available at no additional cost to the company’s 4G subscribers. Airtel said that it would be rolling out 5G tariff plans when the service is more widely available in the country. Additionally, the company has said that 4G users don’t need a new SIM card to access 5G network as their 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

Here is a list of places where Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available in India:

Cities

— Lucknow
Shimla
— Hyderabad
— Patna
— Nagpur
— Delhi
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Bengaluru
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Pune

Airports and other places

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 2:22 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head
Mobiles
Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head
Sony PS5 Pro could launch next year owing to successful sales figures of PS5

Gaming

Sony PS5 Pro could launch next year owing to successful sales figures of PS5

Lenovo launches a series of laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Photo Gallery

Lenovo launches a series of laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

News

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel brings its 5G network to Imphal, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook launched: Check details

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?