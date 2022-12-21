Airtel brings its 5G network to Imphal, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Airtel, earlier this week, launched its 5G Plus network in Shimla. Now, just days later, the company has announced that it is expanding the reach of its 5G Plus network to three cities and two more states in India. Airtel today said that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Manipur’s capital, Imphal. Also Read - Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year

In Imphal, Airtel’s 5G network is currently available at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and a few other select locations. Airtel said that it will make the service available at more locations in due course of time. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus in Gujarat

In addition to Manipur, Airtel also expanded the reach of its 5G Plus network to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar cities. In Ahmedabad, the service is available at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, and Bapunagar areas. On the other hand, in Gandhinagar, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Koba, Raysan , Sargasan, DA-IICT, and Pethapur. Airtel said that it will expand its 5G network coverage to more areas in these cities soon.

It is worth noting that Reliance Industries’ Jio has already rolled out its 5G network dubbed as ‘True 5G’ in all the 33 district headquarters in Gujarat.

Airtel 5G Plus network pricing

At the moment, 5G network is available at no additional cost to the company’s 4G subscribers. Airtel said that it would be rolling out 5G tariff plans when the service is more widely available in the country. Additionally, the company has said that 4G users don’t need a new SIM card to access 5G network as their 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

Here is a list of places where Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available in India:

Cities

— Lucknow

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Delhi

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Bengaluru

— Hyderabad

— Siliguri

— Nagpur

— Varanasi

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Pune

Airports and other places

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility