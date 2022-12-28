Airtel s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details

Airtel has been expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network in cities across the country ever since it introduced the service back in October this year. Earlier this week, the telecom giant announced that it is bringing its 5G network to Pune. And now, just days later, the company has announced that it is bringing its 5G network to the cities of Jammu and Srinagar in the northern most part of the country. Also Read - 5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

At the moment, Airtel’s 5G network is available at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu Plaza, Jammu railway station, Government medical college, Canal Road areas in Jammu. In Srinagar, the service is available at Lal Chowk, Dal Lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishant Garden, Chashma shahi, and Old city. Airtel said that it will make its 5G Plus network available in more parts of the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladhkah in due course of time. Also Read - India smartphone market to grow 10 percent to reach 175 million units in 2023

Furthermore, the company clarified that its 5G Plus network is available on all 5G-enabled Android and Apple smartphones at no additional cost until the 5G roll out is complete in India. The company also said that 4G users don’t need to upgrade their SIM cards Airtel’s 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: From 5G to Digital Rupee, here are the biggest tech developments in India this year

“We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said on the ocassion.

Airtel 5G Plus availability

With today announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Pune, Vizag, Lucknow, Shimla, Hyderabad, Pune, Patna, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Imphal, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Pune.

In addition to these cities, Airtel’s 5G network is also available at a number of airports across the country including in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.