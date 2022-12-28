comscore Airtel’s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Brings Its 5g Plus Network To Jammu Srinagar Check Availability Here
News

Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Jammu, Srinagar: Check availability here

Telecom

Bharti Airtel today announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Jammu and Srinagar cities. Here’s everything we know about the service so far.

Highlights

  • Airtel introduced its 5G Plus network in Pune earlier this week.
  • Now, it has brought its 5G network to Jammu and Sirnagar.
  • Airtel’s 5G network is available at no additional cost in these cities.
Airtel 5G PLus

Image: Airtel

Airtel has been expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network in cities across the country ever since it introduced the service back in October this year. Earlier this week, the telecom giant announced that it is bringing its 5G network to Pune. And now, just days later, the company has announced that it is bringing its 5G network to the cities of Jammu and Srinagar in the northern most part of the country. Also Read - 5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

At the moment, Airtel’s 5G network is available at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu Plaza, Jammu railway station, Government medical college, Canal Road areas in Jammu. In Srinagar, the service is available at Lal Chowk, Dal Lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishant Garden, Chashma shahi, and Old city. Airtel said that it will make its 5G Plus network available in more parts of the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladhkah in due course of time. Also Read - India smartphone market to grow 10 percent to reach 175 million units in 2023

Furthermore, the company clarified that its 5G Plus network is available on all 5G-enabled Android and Apple smartphones at no additional cost until the 5G roll out is complete in India. The company also said that 4G users don’t need to upgrade their SIM cards Airtel’s 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: From 5G to Digital Rupee, here are the biggest tech developments in India this year

“We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said on the ocassion.

Airtel 5G Plus availability

With today announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Pune, Vizag, Lucknow, Shimla, Hyderabad, Pune, Patna, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Imphal, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Pune.

In addition to these cities, Airtel’s 5G network is also available at a number of airports across the country including in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 1:34 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Infinix Zero 20 is now available for purchase in India
Mobiles
Infinix Zero 20 is now available for purchase in India
Toyota Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh in India: All you need to know

News

Toyota Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh in India: All you need to know

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

News

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

Android 14 to keep the root certificate updated and keep them connected to web

News

Android 14 to keep the root certificate updated and keep them connected to web

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,490 on Amazon after Rs 22,000 discount: Check offers here

News

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,490 on Amazon after Rs 22,000 discount: Check offers here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details

Samsung may announce OneUI 5.1 at Galaxy S23 launch event

Toyota Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh in India: All you need to know

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E launched: Price, specifications

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?