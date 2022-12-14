comscore Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Lucknow: Check details
News

Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Lucknow: Check where it is available

Telecom

Bharti Airtel today announced that it is expanding its 5G Plus network to Lucknow. However, the service is available in select localities in the city at the moment.

Highlights

  • Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus network to Lucknow.
  • Airtel 5G Plus is currently available at select locations in Lucknow.
  • Airtel 5G Plus is available at no additional cost to 4G subscribers.
Airtel

Image: Airtel India/Twitter

Bharti Airtel first launched its 5G Plus network in India in October this year. Since then, the company has made the service available to cities and airports across the country. Today, the telecom giant announced that it has expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network to Lucknow. Also Read - Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

At the moment, Airtel 5G Plus connectivity is available at select locations in the city which includes — Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbag, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and few other select locations. Airtel said that it will make its 5G network available at more locations in the city in due course of time. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

As far as the pricing is concerned, Airtel said that all its 4G subscribers in the city will be able to access its 5G Plus network at “no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread”. Also, 4G subscribers don’t need to upgrade their SIM cards in a bid to access Airtel 5G network. The company’s 4G SIM feature support for 5G connectivity.

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh said on the occasion.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability

Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available in x cities and y airports at the moment. Here’s the detailed list:

Cities

— Patna
— Nagpur
— Delhi
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Bengaluru
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Pune

Airports

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Airtel 5G Plus on iPhones

Interestingly, the development comes shortly after Apple rolled out iOS 16.2 update for its iPhones worldwide. This update brings a slew of new features to Apple iPhones. In addition to that, the update brings support for 5G connectivity in India on the supported iPhone models, which includes the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone SE 2022.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2022 2:50 PM IST
