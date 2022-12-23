Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Pune: Check details

Airtel has been steadily expanding its 5G Plus network to cities across the country. Earlier this week, the telecom giant introduced its 5G Plus service in Vizag. Now, a day later, the company has announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Pune. Also Read - Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar: Check details

In Pune, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at select locations, which includes Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, and Pimpri-Chinchwad among others. The company said that it will be expanding the service to more locations in the city soon. Also Read - Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year

It is worth noting that while Airtel formally launched its 5G services in Pune today, it had introduced its 5G Plus network at Pune’s Lohegaon Airport last month. At the time, the company had said that at the airport, passengers will be able to access 5G speeds at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, and parking area among others. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Shimla

“We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa said on the occasion.

As far pricing is concerned, Airtel said that at the moment its 5G Plus network is free to use for its users at the moment and that it will introduce dedicated 5G tariff plans once the service is more widely available across the country. Furthermore, the company has clarified that the Airtel users don’t need to upgrade their 4G SIM cards to access the company’s 5G network. Airtel’s 4G SIM cards are 5G-enabled

Here are all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available in India

Here are all the cities wherein Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available in India: Vizag, Lucknow, Shimla, Hyderabad, Pune, Patna, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Imphal, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Pune.

Besides these cities, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is also available at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.