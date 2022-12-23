comscore Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Pune: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Brings Its 5g Plus Network To Pune Check Details Here
News

Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Pune: Check details here

Telecom

Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus network to Pune. The news comes a day after the company expanded the service to Vizag.

Highlights

  • Airtel has been expanding its 5G Plus network to more cities in India.
  • Now, Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus network to Pune.
  • The announcement comes a day after it expanded its 5G network to Vizag.
Airtel 5G PLus

Airtel has been steadily expanding its 5G Plus network to cities across the country. Earlier this week, the telecom giant introduced its 5G Plus service in Vizag. Now, a day later, the company has announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Pune. Also Read - Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar: Check details

In Pune, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at select locations, which includes Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, and Pimpri-Chinchwad among others. The company said that it will be expanding the service to more locations in the city soon. Also Read - Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year

It is worth noting that while Airtel formally launched its 5G services in Pune today, it had introduced its 5G Plus network at Pune’s Lohegaon Airport last month. At the time, the company had said that at the airport, passengers will be able to access 5G speeds at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, and parking area among others. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Shimla

“We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa said on the occasion.

As far pricing is concerned, Airtel said that at the moment its 5G Plus network is free to use for its users at the moment and that it will introduce dedicated 5G tariff plans once the service is more widely available across the country. Furthermore, the company has clarified that the Airtel users don’t need to upgrade their 4G SIM cards to access the company’s 5G network. Airtel’s 4G SIM cards are 5G-enabled

Here are all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available in India

Here are all the cities wherein Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available in India: Vizag, Lucknow, Shimla, Hyderabad, Pune, Patna, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Imphal, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Pune.

Besides these cities, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is also available at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 2:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

PhonePe officially separates from Flipkart
News
PhonePe officially separates from Flipkart
Twitter starts rolling out View Count feature: All you know about it

Apps

Twitter starts rolling out View Count feature: All you know about it

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount: Check all offers here

News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount: Check all offers here

Samsung Galaxy A7x is probably getting discontinued

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A7x is probably getting discontinued

Tata Tiago EV prices set to go up by 4 percent in January: Check expected new price here

News

Tata Tiago EV prices set to go up by 4 percent in January: Check expected new price here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Pune: Check details

OnePlus 11 showed off by company ahead of February launch

PhonePe officially separates from Flipkart

Twitter starts rolling out View Count feature: All you know about it

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount: Check all offers here

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?