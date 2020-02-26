comscore Airtel new international plans; Check price and details | BGR India
Airtel brings new international roaming plans; Check price and details

Airtel will also soon launch a Rs 4,999 global plan that will cover most traveled countries in a single plan and will offer 1GB data per day.

  Published: February 26, 2020 1:18 PM IST
Airtel international roaming

Airtel today announced launched three new international roaming packages for travelers who have unique needs. These plans include a Rs 799 plan, Rs 1199 plan, and Rs 4,999. The various plans will cater to users who need or do not need data during their travels.

Airtel will also be providing other features like real-time usage tracking to help users understand what rate they are using their plans at.  There are also global plans that cover frequently traveled countries around the globe. These plans will allow users to seamlessly travel across the globe.

Airtel International Roaming plans

Airtel has brought three new international roaming plans. The first is the Rs 1199 plan. This plan features 1GB data, 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country. The plan will also include unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days.

The second plan is the Rs 799 plan. This plan consists of 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country. There is unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days. The only difference between this plan and the Rs 1199 plan is the 1GB Data that you miss on the Rs 799 plan.

The third Airtel plan is the ‘Travel Unlimited’ global plan. The plan will consist of 1GB of daily data along with unlimited incoming calls. There are also 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and a host country. However, the plan offers unlimited incoming SMS for 10 days only. The global pack is not yet launched, but the company suggests it will “come soon”. It costs Rs 4,999.

New services

Airtel has added a data barrier feature that will bar data services to a number once a user has exhausted his/her selected plan. Further, Airtel postpaid customers can now purchase an IR pack up to 30 days in advance ahead of their travel plans. The plan will start after they connect to an international mobile network.

  Published Date: February 26, 2020 1:18 PM IST

