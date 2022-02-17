India’s mobile internet subscriber count decreased from 1,191.05 million at the end of November 2021 to 1,178.41 million at the end of December 2021, the recent report shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has shown. This decrease was witnessed not only in the urban areas but also in the rural areas. The report says that the urban telephone subscriptions decreased from 660.08 million at the end of November 2021 to 655.20 million at the end of December 2021, while the rural subscription decreased from 530.96 million to 523.21 million during the same time. Also Read - Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over your smartphone lock screens

The TRAI report also shows that the total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,167.50 million at the end of November 2021 to 1,154.62 million at the end of December 2021. Overall, the number of active wireless subscribers in December 2021 stood at 1000.63 million.

The report also says that while Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea lost subscribers, Airtel and state-owned BSNL gained subscribers in December last year. While Reliance Jio and Vi lost 12.9 million and 1.6 million subscribers respectively, Airtel and BSNL gained 4.75 lakh and 11.67 lakh subscribers. Despite this shuffle, Jio maintained its market share capturing 36% of the market. Airtel stood second capturing 30.81% of the market and Vi captured 23% of the market share.

TRAI in its report also said that Airtel had the highest percentage of active wireless subscribers (98.01%) while MTNL had the minimum percentage of active wireless subscribers (18.58%) in December 2021. Reliance Jio and Vi, on the other hand, had 87.64% and 86.42% of active wireless subscribers in December 2021.

While the number of wireless subscribers in India decreased in December 2021, the number of wireline subscribers increased during the same time. TRAI data shows that the wireline subscribers increased from 23.55 million at the end of November 2021 to 23.79 million at the end of December 2021. On the contrary, the total number of broadband subscribers decreased from 801.60 million at the end of November 2021 to 792.08 million at the end of December 2021. The top five broadband subscribers in India in December 2021 were – Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Atria Convergence.