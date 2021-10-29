comscore Airtel giving Rs 6,000 cashback on new 4G smartphones: Check eligibility, validity
Airtel offers Rs 6,000 cashback on purchase of these smartphones: Check if your device is listed

Airtel cashback offer is valid on more than 150 smartphones. The cashback offer will be available to only prepaid customers who buy a phone worth more than Rs 12,000. The telco has included phones like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Nokia, Infinix, Itel, Lenovo, Lava, and Motorola under this offer.

As part of its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone program, Bharti Airtel Limited has announced an innovative cashback offer on its 4G smartphones. If you are an Airtel customer and buy a smartphone listed by Airtel, you will get a cashback of Rs 6000. Also Read - 350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

Cashback offer and validity

This offer is valid on more than 150 smartphones. The cashback offer will be available to only prepaid customers who buy a phone worth more than Rs 12,000. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best 4GB daily data prepaid plans under Rs 600

However, to avail of the cashback, you will have to activate the Airtel recharge pack priced at Rs 249 or more on your smartphone for 36 months. The telco has included phones like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Nokia, Infinix, Itel, Lenovo, Lava, and Motorola. You can check on Airtel’s official website whether or not your smartphone is eligible for the cashback. Also Read - Sardar Udham Released on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer for free

This offer is only applicable to smartphones that are purchased on or after October 8, 2021. Under this program, users will get cashback in two parts, the first installment of Rs 2000, which will be available after 18 months or 1.5 years, and the rest of Rs 4,000 will be available after 36 months or three years.  The amount will be credited to the user’s Airtel Payments bank account in 90 days.

Another must-have condition associated with the plan is that the handset purchased must be only a 4G Android device. After upgrading to the new 4G smartphone, you will have 30 days to recharge with the plan. If you take more time than this, then this offer will not applicable to you.

Note that all users will be sent a message from the company to opt for the cashback offer, and they will have 15 days to accept it. Users who do not already have an Airtel Payments Bank account will need to create one.

Additionally, there is a one-time free screen replacement through Servify. The screen replacement can be enrolled within 90 days with Airtel Thanks App. The telco further says that the screen replacement benefit will be applicable for one year from the date of activation.

Eligibility

If you have not claimed the cashback offer earlier, you will not be eligible for this current offer.  This offer is not valid for post-paid customers. Additionally, if you change your smartphone within 18 months, you cannot take advantage of this offer.

  Published Date: October 29, 2021 1:26 PM IST

Best Sellers