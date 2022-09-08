Airtel CEO urges subscribers to upgrade to a 5G smartphone

Telecom operators are gearing to launch their 5G services in India. Reliance Jio, at its annual general meeting last month, announced that it would start rolling out 5G connectivity in India starting Diwali this year. Now, Airtel has confirmed the company will start rolling out its own 5G services in India within this month. Also Read - BSNL’s 4G service launch delayed again: Report

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal recently penned down a note for the Airtel subscribers in India explaining the benefits of upgrading to 5G connectivity and detailing the availability of Airtel's 5G services in India. In the note, the Bharti Airtel CEO said that the company will start rolling out its 5G services in India within a month adding that the company's 5G services will be available in all key metropolitan cities by December 2022.

"We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December, we should have coverage in the key metros. After that we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country," the Airtel CEO wrote in the note.

He also said that Airtel’s 5G connectivity will be available across the country by the end of 2023. “We expect to cover all of urban India by the end of 2023,” he added in the note.

In his note, Vittal also urged the Airtel subscribers, who are planning to buy a new smartphone to upgrade to a 5G-enabled smartphone. “Most smartphones that are more than a year old do not have a 5G chipset. However, new smartphones that are now in India are mostly 5G enabled. So, if you are buying a new smartphone, do check whether it is 5G enabled,” he wrote in the note.

In the same note, the Airtel CEO also said, “Your Airtel SIM is already 5G enabled. So it will work seamlessly on your 5G smart phone.”

How to check if Airtel’s 5G network is available in your city?

Airtel, as mentioned before, will start rolling out its 5G services in India in a phased manner. This means people in some cities in the country will be able to access the company’s 5G network before others. Airtel users can check availability of 5G network in their city in the Airtel Thanks App. “This feature will be available on our app with the 5G launch,” Airtel CEO wrote.