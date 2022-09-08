comscore Airtel CEO urges subscribers to upgrade to a 5G smartphone
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Ceo Gopal Vittal Urges Subscribers To Buy A 5g Enabled Smartphone
News

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal urges subscribers to buy a 5G-enabled smartphone

Telecom

Airtel has confirmed the company will start rolling out its own 5G services in India within this month.

Airtel 5G network

Telecom operators are gearing to launch their 5G services in India. Reliance Jio, at its annual general meeting last month, announced that it would start rolling out 5G connectivity in India starting Diwali this year. Now, Airtel has confirmed the company will start rolling out its own 5G services in India within this month. Also Read - BSNL’s 4G service launch delayed again: Report

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal recently penned down a note for the Airtel subscribers in India explaining the benefits of upgrading to 5G connectivity and detailing the availability of Airtel’s 5G services in India. In the note, the Bharti Airtel CEO said that the company will start rolling out its 5G services in India within a month adding that the company’s 5G services will be available in all key metropolitan cities by December 2022. Also Read - Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

“We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December, we should have coverage in the key metros. After that we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country,” the Airtel CEO wrote in the note. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest 2GB per day data plans compared

He also said that Airtel’s 5G connectivity will be available across the country by the end of 2023. “We expect to cover all of urban India by the end of 2023,” he added in the note.

In his note, Vittal also urged the Airtel subscribers, who are planning to buy a new smartphone to upgrade to a 5G-enabled smartphone. “Most smartphones that are more than a year old do not have a 5G chipset. However, new smartphones that are now in India are mostly 5G enabled. So, if you are buying a new smartphone, do check whether it is 5G enabled,” he wrote in the note.

In the same note, the Airtel CEO also said, “Your Airtel SIM is already 5G enabled. So it will work seamlessly on your 5G smart phone.”

How to check if Airtel’s 5G network is available in your city?

Airtel, as mentioned before, will start rolling out its 5G services in India in a phased manner. This means people in some cities in the country will be able to access the company’s 5G network before others. Airtel users can check availability of 5G network in their city in the Airtel Thanks App. “This feature will be available on our app with the 5G launch,” Airtel CEO wrote.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 1:22 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Volkswagen Taigun SUV special edition launched to celebrate car's first year in India
automobile
Volkswagen Taigun SUV special edition launched to celebrate car's first year in India
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Hers's how watch it live, expected price and more

automobile

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Hers's how watch it live, expected price and more

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Photo Gallery

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Sony PlayStation 5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Details here

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Details here

Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series

Mobiles

Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro's 'dynamic island' features triggers memefest on Twitter

Airtel CEO urges subscribers to upgrade to a 5G smartphone

Volkswagen Taigun SUV special edition launched to celebrate car's first year in India

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Hers's how watch it live, expected price and more

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone