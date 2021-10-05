Airtel conducts India's first rural 5G trial in collaboration with Ericsson

Bharti Airtel the leading telco, along with Ericsson, has conducted India’s first 5G network demonstration in a rural geography. Also Read - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter India's broadband market with satellite internet services

The demonstration took place in Bhaipur Bramanan village on the outskirts of Delhi-NCR using 5G trial spectrum allocated to Airtel by the Department of Telecom. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best plans under Rs 200 with unlimited calling, date benefits, and more

The telecom major said that the trial showcased the massive potential offered by 5G towards bridging the digital divide by enabling access to high-speed broadband through solutions such as ‘enhanced mobile broadband’ (eMBB) and ‘Fixed Wireless Access’ (FWA) services. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 with unlimited calls, data benefits

“The highlight of the trial was the demonstration of over 200 Mbps throughput on 3GPP-compliant 5G FWA device at a distance of over 10 km from the site. This translated into an inter-site (between two 5G sites) coverage of approximately 20 km, thus offering the ability to provide high-speed broadband coverage even in the remotest of geographies,” the telecom major said in a statement.

“As part of the trial, even a commercially available 3GPP-based 5G smartphone was able to connect to the 5G test network and record 100+ Mbps speeds at a distance of over 10 km from the site.”

The 5G site infrastructure was powered by Ericsson’s 3GPP-compliant 5G radio, as per the statement.

(With IANS inputs)