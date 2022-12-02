Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has refreshed its Cricket prepaid plans in India. Airtel has added a subscription for Amazon Prime Video, in addition to Disney Plus Hotstar now. It offers four cricket prepaid plans in India that are priced at Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 2999, and Rs 3,359. Up till now, these plans offered a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a year. The revamp of prepaid comes as India vs New Zealand cricket series is now airing on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

Airtel Cricket Prepaid plans get an Amazon Prime Video subscription

Rs 699 cricket prepaid plan: This Airtel plan offers 3 GB of daily data along with unlimited local and STD calls and an Airtel Xstream mobile pack. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Now, it comes with subscription to Amazon Prime Video for 56 days. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives at Nagpur Airport: Check details

Rs 999 cricket prepaid plan: This cricket prepaid plan comes with 2.5 GB daily data along with unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, the plan also offers access to the Airtel Xstream library on mobile. As for the validity, the plan comes with 84 days of validity. This plan now also offers a 84 days subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in 12 cities in India: Check details

Rs 2,999 cricket prepaid plan: This Airtel cricket plan offers 2 GB data per day, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, and Apollo 24/7 membership. It also comes with unlimited STD and local calling and 100 SMS per day. It now offers an Amazon Prime Video Mobile subscription for one year. It has a validity of 365 days.

Rs 3,359 cricket prepaid plan: This annual cricket prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited STD and local calling. The prepaid plan now offers one year of subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. The Airtel plan has a validity of 365 days.