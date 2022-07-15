comscore Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Deploys Indias First Private 5g Network At Bosch Facility Check Details
News

Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility: Check details

Telecom

Airtel has implemented two Industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch’s state of the art manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced successful trial of India’s first 5G Private Network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru. Airtel’s on-premise 5G Captive Private Network was built over the trial 5G spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT). Also Read - Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024: All you need to know

Airtel has implemented two Industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch’s state of the art manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum. In both the cases 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes. Also Read - iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check details

“Airtel is committed to India’s digital transformation and supporting the development of its enterprise as they seek to acquire global scale. We believe that Airtel has the world class infrastructure, partnerships and expertise to deliver Captive Private Network Solution in any part of the country and to enterprise of any size,” Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said in a statement. Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

According to the telecom operator, the private network set up on trial spectrum at the Bosch facility has the capability to manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi- GBPS throughput. With Airtel 5G Captive Private Network, Bosch Manufacturing Execution System was able to significantly reduce the time taken to asses the quality through Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) of surface mounted devices. In addition, the process was made efficient by ensuring faster transfer of data over highly reliable and secure network to an AI/ML server for real-time decision making by Bosch Manufacturing Execution System (MES).

“The low latency and reliable connectivity provided by the Airtel Private 5G network at our facility which was experienced during the proof of concept is enabling us to enhance our efficiency and our productivity . Usage of 5G will significantly reduce IT wired infrastructure and enhance the operational effeciency,” Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business noted.

Last year, Airtel successfully demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a live 4G network in Hyderabad. It has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 3:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to TVS Apache RR 310: Top 300-350cc motorcycles to buy in India
Photo Gallery
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to TVS Apache RR 310: Top 300-350cc motorcycles to buy in India
BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

automobile

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

OnePlus 10R 5G is now selling at Rs 34,999, after a discount of Rs 4,000 on Amazon

Deals

OnePlus 10R 5G is now selling at Rs 34,999, after a discount of Rs 4,000 on Amazon

Xiaomi 200MP camera smartphone may launch soon

Mobiles

Xiaomi 200MP camera smartphone may launch soon

WhatApp to soon get Quick Replies feature: Check details

Apps

WhatApp to soon get Quick Replies feature: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel deploys India s first private 5G network at Bosch facility

Now Upload Voice Notes on WhatsApp Status

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to TVS Apache RR 310: Top 300-350cc motorcycles to buy in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Jawa Perak: Top 300-350cc motorcycles to buy in India

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999