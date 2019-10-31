Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has just announced that it will no longer enforce a minimum lock-in period of its Airtel Digital TV subscribers. The company shared more details about these changes revealing some of the limitations that come with this change. As per a report, the no lock-in policy is only limited to bouquets or individual channels. This new change comes months after the company revamped its plans in accordance with the new tariff framework. Some of the key changes that came with the new tariff framework include the removal of HD access fees, removal of lock-in periods and more.

Airtel Digital TV tariff details

However, in spite of all these changes, DTH (Direct To Home) subscribers across different providers claimed increased overall costs. Subscribers claimed that they were now paying more for the same number of TV channels. Currently, DTH operators are revamping their plans to address these complaints. As part of the changes, new plans are cheaper than the old plans. As per a report from TelecomTalk, these revised plans will go in effect in the coming weeks. Following the revamp, Airtel Digital TV announced that it has removed the lock-in period for its subscribers. The report noted that Airtel Digital TV is not the only DTH company that has gone this route.

Airtel Digital TV is trying its best to take on Tata Sky, the leader of the DTH industry. The company has introduced a number of new plans with meaningful changes. As part of the report, Airtel has also revealed that the lock-in period will not be applicable to a bouquet or a-la-carte channel pack.

But, if the subscriber sticks with the same plan “for a longer duration”, Airtel Digital TV will issue a lock-in period. This “longer duration” plan refers to “Advance Rental Plan or Long Term Validity” plans. The company claims that this change was directly mandated by TRAI as part of the new framework. For some context, DTH operators enforced a 30 day lock-in period for their subscribers.