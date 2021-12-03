Airtel discontinued Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558 prepaid plans: Check revised price, validity, daily data, more

About a week ago, Airtel announced a hike in tariff and made changes to its unlimited plans. But, once again, the company has secretly discontinued its three plans of Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558 with 3GB daily data. The telco has now come up with two new 3GB daily data plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. Also Read - From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Airtel did not include the 3GB daily data plan in increased tariffs. The company did not specifically announce this plan change but removed these plans from its website and the Airtel Thanks app. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here’s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Rs 398 plan

In this plan, 3 GB of data was given every day with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, you get 100 free SMS every day and unlimited calling. At the same time, in addition to a 30-day free trial of the mobile version of Amazon Prime Video, the plan’s subscribers were also given free access to the company Airtel Xtreme Premium and Wynk Music in this plan. Also Read - Airtel offering free 4GB data coupons with select plans, after price hike

Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 was a Disney + Hostar plan with a validity of 28 days. Additional benefits of this plan included unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium apart from Wynk Music and Shaw Academy membership.



Rs 558 plan

In this plan, the benefit of daily 3 GB data was available with a validity of 56 days. Apart from this, the company offered unlimited calling for all networks in the plan. Also, coming with 100 free SMS per day, this plan provided a free trial of the mobile version of Prime Video for 30 days, along with a free subscription to Airtel Xtreme Premium and Wynk Music.

The new Rs 599 and Rs 699 plan

Now, Airtel offers 3GB daily data and streaming benefits with its two prepaid plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. These plans were not included in the tariff hike list shared by the telco earlier. While Airtel offers the benefits of its Prime Video Mobile Edition with all its prepaid plans starting at Rs 155, it also provides unique streaming benefits with plans that cost Rs 599 and Rs 699.

Both these plans offer 3GB daily data and unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 599 prepaid plan subscribes to Disney+ Hostar mobile benefits and has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan offers the facility of Amazon Prime membership, which lasts 56 days. Till now, Airtel was offering Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its three prepaid plans, which have now been reduced to one plan.