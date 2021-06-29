Airtel discontinues three popular prepaid plans worth Rs 179, Rs 279, and Rs 45

Airtel has launched some new prepaid plans in the last few weeks. The telecom major now takes a step backward and discontinues three popular prepaid plans including Rs 45, Rs 179 and Rs 279. All three plans have been removed from Airtel’s official website as well. So, if you opted for one of these plans, it’s time you look out for alternatives now. Let’s take a look at what these discontinued Airtel plans offered to consumers all this while. Also Read - Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

Airtel Rs 279 plan discontinued

Under this Airtel plan, users used to get unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB daily data and all of it for a validity period of 28 days. The plan also offered four-week courses from Shaw Academy, free access to Wynk Music, Rs 4 Lakh worth of HDFC life insurance, and access to content on Airtel Xstream. The plan has now been removed from the official Airtel website.

Airtel Rs 179 plan discontinued

Under the Airtel Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan users get Rs 2 Lakh worth of Bharti AXA life insurance, 2GB of data, 300 SMS with a validity period of 28 days. The prepaid plan also offered unlimited calling for both on-net and off-net calls. The plan has now been removed from the official Airtel website.

Airtel Rs 45 plan discontinued

Airtel Rs 45 is the third plan discontinued by the telecom operator. This was a smart recharge pack. As alternatives, there are several other smart recharge packs available, one at a price of Rs 49, which offers 38.52 talktime and 100MB of total data for a validity period of 28 days.