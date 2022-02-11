Airtel broadband, mobile services down in several parts of India

Airtel broadband and mobile services have been down in several parts of the country since earlier today. Several Airtel users have taken to microblogging site Twitter to issue complaints related to WiFi and mobile network. Also Read - Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription with over 10,500 movies, shows at Rs 149 per month

Outage tracking website DownDetector shows thousands of complaints related to the same. The network issue spiked around 11am IST on February 11.



The reason behind the country-wide outage is not clear yet. The company hasn’t acknowledged the issue. We have reached out to the telecom operator and will update the story when we get an official statement.

As per DownDetector, 51 percent of users are facing “total blackout”, 33 percent of users are facing issues with the mobile internet, and the remaining 16 percent of users are not getting signal issues.

Soon after the outage was reported by users from across the country, hashtags like #AirtelDown started trending on Twitter. Memes related to Airtel down have started to flood the internet.

Let’s take a look at some of the tweets and issues Airtel users have been facing due to the outage.

Was #AirtelDown all over India? Been trying to connect, with kids online classes also down. Surprisingly the hotspot also didn’t work in my case. Anyone else experienced this?

