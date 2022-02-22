comscore Airtel DTH vs Tata Sky DTH: Check out services, OTT subscriptions, price, and other benefits
Airtel DTH vs Tata Sky DTH: Check out services, OTT subscriptions, price, and other benefits

There are four major companies providing Direct to Home (DTH) service in India – Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and D2h. But among these, Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky are the most popular among customers.

There are four significant companies providing Direct to Home (DTH) service in India – Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and D2h. But among these, Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky are the most popular among customers. The competition goes on between the two companies to provide the best service to the customers. Here we compare the benefits of both Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky with features, pricing, and services. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022

Indian telecom giant Airtel provides three types of connection and set-top boxes, including HD-High Definition, Airtel Xstream Basic, and most premium Airtel Xstream Premium. These set-top boxes are priced at Rs 1,300, Rs 2,499, and Rs 4,798, respectively. Also Read - How to download videos from Twitter

The first set-top box, i.e., HD-High Definition, comes with Dolby Digital sound. In addition, it also has the option of Record and Play.

The second option Xstream comes equipped with several smart features, including a built-in Chromecast. You can use your mobile phone as a remote, and it also supports voice search.

The third is the Xstream premium with over 5000 pre-loaded apps, including popular apps like Hotstar and ZEE5. Several other features are common, just like it has in the basic set-top box, but the price of the premium one is high. Its price is high due to the subscription of OTT apps available in it and the premium service of Airtel. All three set-top boxes come equipped with parental control features.

If you go for Airtel’s HD set-top box, you will initially have to pay Rs 1,300 for the set-top box and a monthly rental plan. Here you find five pre-made packages to choose from. The first pack is available at Rs 295, offering 84 SD and 8 HD channels. The second pack is Rs 300, which gives access to 97 SD channels. The third pack is available at Rs 351, in which 130 SD channels are available. The fourth pack costs Rs 375, which offers 79 SD and 14HD channels. The last pack is Rs 620, which offers 108 SD and 46 HD channels.

Similarly, you can also buy Xstream Basic or Premium box. In this, you will get a free rental pack of Rs 462 for 7 days. This pack provides 115 SD and 22 HD channels. However, after 7 days, you have to start paying the price of this pack. Additionally, the telco will also give you three OTT subscription options which are priced at Rs 499, Rs 849, and Rs 1,599, respectively.

On the other hand, Tata Play also provides you with three DTH options, including Tata Sky HD set-top box priced at Rs 1,499. It comes with 3D compatibility and supports Dolby Digital Surround Sound. The second option is Tata Sky Binge+, which costs Rs 2,999. The company offers a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant-supported voice search remote. More than 5000 apps are available pre-installed from Google Play.

With the new connection, you get 6 months free subscription to a total of 10 OTT apps, including Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar, ErosNow, SonyLIV, and ZEE5. In addition, the Prime Video membership is also available free for 3 months.

The last connection is the Tata Sky+ set-top box priced at Rs 4,999. You do not get any OTT subscription, but you will get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with Tata Sky+ while taking a new connection. You can record up to 625 hours of live TV in this box.

Additionally, it can even record the series for you on standby. You can pause or rewind live TV in this box. You can put a lock on any category or channel according to you. It also gives you the option to turn on or stop the recording from the mobile phone. It is equipped with basic features like auto-standby, parental controls, Dolby digital surround sound.

