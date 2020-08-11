Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers: Check details

Bharti Airtel is giving free 1GB data, and incoming and outgoing calls on a trial basis, as per a report. But, this is only available for those who haven’t recharged their Airtel numbers. It seems that Airtel is offering free services for a few days, so that it could retain its users and give a tough competition to its rivals. The company is not leaving any chance to lure customers. Also Read - Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days to select users

Airtel is crediting 1GB high speed-data and free calls for 3 days. The message that Airtel sends also says that you should recharge your number with an unlimited pack to avail further benefits. It is currently unknown whether Airtel sends this free trial message to a random user or in select circles or on a pan-India basis. One of the customers who reportedly received the free trial message from Airtel didn’t recharge the mobile number for over a month. Also Read - Airtel partners with Verizon to bring BlueJeans to India

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

This news comes from OnlyTech, and the company has also shared a screenshot of the free trial message. Besides, there is a Rs 251 Airtel prepaid data plan, which comes with a total of 50GB data. It is important to note that this data pack doesn’t come with any validity. As there is no daily data cap on this data voucher, customers will be able to use 50GB as per their choice. Also Read - BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days: Check details

Additionally, the validity of this data pack depends on the current validity of the user’s base plan. There is also a Rs 98 prepaid plan. It comes with a validity period of your current base plan. Earlier, the same Rs 98 recharge plan used to ship with 28 days of validity. With this plan, the telecom operator offers 12GB of total data. If you are looking for any other prepaid plan, you can check on the company website.