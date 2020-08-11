comscore Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers: Check details
News

Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers: Check details

Telecom

It seems that Airtel is offering free services for a few days, so that it could retain its users and give a tough competition to its rivals.

  • Published: August 11, 2020 12:45 PM IST
airtel-4g-services

Bharti Airtel is giving free 1GB data, and incoming and outgoing calls on a trial basis, as per a report. But, this is only available for those who haven’t recharged their Airtel numbers. It seems that Airtel is offering free services for a few days, so that it could retain its users and give a tough competition to its rivals. The company is not leaving any chance to lure customers. Also Read - Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days to select users

Airtel is crediting 1GB high speed-data and free calls for 3 days. The message that Airtel sends also says that you should recharge your number with an unlimited pack to avail further benefits. It is currently unknown whether Airtel sends this free trial message to a random user or in select circles or on a pan-India basis. One of the customers who reportedly received the free trial message from Airtel didn’t recharge the mobile number for over a month. Also Read - Airtel partners with Verizon to bring BlueJeans to India

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

This news comes from OnlyTech, and the company has also shared a screenshot of the free trial message. Besides, there is a Rs 251 Airtel prepaid data plan, which comes with a total of 50GB data. It is important to note that this data pack doesn’t come with any validity. As there is no daily data cap on this data voucher, customers will be able to use 50GB as per their choice. Also Read - BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days: Check details

Additionally, the validity of this data pack depends on the current validity of the user’s base plan. There is also a Rs 98 prepaid plan. It comes with a validity period of your current base plan. Earlier, the same Rs 98 recharge plan used to ship with 28 days of validity. With this plan, the telecom operator offers 12GB of total data. If you are looking for any other prepaid plan, you can check on the company website.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 11, 2020 12:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020
Gaming
Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020
Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers

Telecom

Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers

PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new Gun Game mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new Gun Game mode

Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched

News

Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched

Realme Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panels now available offline

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panels now available offline

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched

Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS device launched

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers

Telecom

Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers
Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Telecom

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days
Zoom launches new video conferencing solution for $599: Check details, features

News

Zoom launches new video conferencing solution for $599: Check details, features
Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom

News

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom
BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days

Telecom

BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus ने HydrogenOS 11 को नए फीचर्स के साथ पेश किया, OxygenOS 11 में मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स!

Airtel अपने यूजर्स को फ्री दे रही है 1GB हाई स्पीड डाटा और अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग, जानें ऑफर

Batman-Arkham Series: Studio Rocksteady ने अनाउंस किया नया Suicide Squad गेम, 22 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Realme ने फिर से बदला अपना लोगो (Logo), सोशल मीडिया पेज हुआ अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 स्मार्टफोन का Mystic Blue वेरिएंट हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

News

Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched
News
Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched
Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS device launched

News

Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS device launched
iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

News

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks
The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen

News

The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen
Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

News

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers