comscore Airtel hikes postpaid add-on price by about 67%: Report | BGR India
Airtel hikes prices for postpaid add-on connections by about 67%: Report

The Airtel postpaid add-on service allowed users to let a family member or friend use their same postpaid plan for a lesser price. This price, however, has now been hiked by Rs 100.

  • Published: February 17, 2020 6:02 PM IST
(Photo credit: Pixabay)

Airtel brought the add-on connection plans for postpaid customers recently. The service allowed users to add a family connection to the existing plan without the need of paying a full price for the second connection. The company offered the service at a regular add-on price of Rs 149. However, this price has now gone up. Not just that, the price hike has gone up right to Rs 249.

The updated price has already started going live for Airtel postpaid customers in India. According to a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel has started notifying postpaid customers about the price hike on the add-on connection scheme. There is also a post on Twitter that confirms the price hike.

How does the Airtel add-on plan structure work?

If you have an Airtel postpaid connection and are subscribed to one of the monthly plans, Airtel allows you to ‘add’ a friend or family to the existing pack. Doing this will cost the new users a lesser amount instead of the full price of the same plan. This lesser amount is the Rs 249 that the second customer will now have to pay.

For instance, if you are subscribed to the Rs 499 postpaid plan and want to add your spouse to the same plan, he/she need not pay another sum of Rs 499 every month. They only needed to pay the Rs 149 under the add-on service. However, now, the second customer will have to pay a sum of Rs 249 instead.

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber broadband plans

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber broadband plans

Apart from the complete add-on service, Airtel also offers a data-only add-on service. Under this program, the cheapest plan for the add-on customer is priced at Rs 98. Airtel offers the Rs 749 postpaid plan with 1 regular and 1 data-add-on plan for free. There is also another Rs 999 monthly plan that offers 3 regular and 1 free data add-on subscription.

