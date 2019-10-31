comscore Airtel Home Broadband rebranded to Xstream Fibre: A look at top plans
  Airtel Home Broadband rebranded to Xstream Fibre: Here is a look at top plans
Airtel Home Broadband rebranded to Xstream Fibre: Here is a look at top plans

Airtel Xstream Fibre is a service that will take on Reliance JioFiber and ACT Fibernet.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Airtel Xstream Box

In order to take on Reliance JioFiber and ACT Fiber, Airtel has rebranded its home broadband service. Airtel Home Broadband is now called Xstream Fibre and it now offers faster speeds and more data. The service also comes with Airtel Thanks benefits and plans start at Rs 799 per month. Airtel is offering four plans with its Xstream Fibre option including speeds of up to 1Gbps. Subscribers also get three months Netflix subscription as Airtel Thanks benefit.

Airtel Xstream Fibre: Plans and Data Speed

Airtel is offering four different plans as part of its Xstream Fibre offering. The most basic plan is available for Rs 799. The plan comes with speed up to 100Mbps and has data allowance of 150GB per month. Customers can upgrade to unlimited data at Rs 299. Airtel Thanks benefits available with the plan includes unlimited Airtel Xstream content.

The second plan is available for Rs 999 per month and speed is up to 200Mbps. This plan offers 300GB data per month and upgrade to unlimited data costs Rs 299. The Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 per month plans offer data speeds up to 300Mbps and 1Gbps respectively. With Rs 1,499 plan, customers get 500GB data per month and upgrade to unlimited data is available at Rs 299. The Rs 3,999 plan offers unlimited data. All the three plans come with three months Netflix free subscription and one year Amazon Prime subscription. There is also unlimited Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content.

With Airtel Xstream Fibre, customers have option to choose their data speeds and upgrade to unlimited data for Rs 299 per month. Customers can also purchase the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Set-top Box at a special price of Rs 2,249. Airtel Xstream is a converged digital entertainment platform offering connected devices and applications for smart homes. Airtel claims to be the largest private sector broadband service provider with footprint in 100 cities. The plans are designed to Reliance JioFiber, ACT Fibernet and others.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 5:06 PM IST

