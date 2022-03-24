Airtel hosts India’s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

Bharti Airtel and other major Indian telecom service providers are constantly holding 5G trials and are gearing up for the spectrum auction. Today, during an event held in Gurugram, Airtel showcased the 5G network’s high-speed, low-latency capabilities in respect to videos. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499, offers free Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video subscription

During the event, the company played Kapil Dev’s famous 1983 Cricket World Cup match in 4K over 1Gbps network speed and 20ms low-latency. Besides this, the company also held India’s first 5G powered hologram interaction with Kapil Dev. Also Read - Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

Airtel claims that over 50 concurrent users viewed the match in 4K on 5G smartphones. Apart from this, the company hosted a 5G powered hologram interaction with Kapil Dev in real-time. Also Read - Parliamentary committee recommends DoT to merge MTNL with BSNL

Airtel conducted the demonstration at its ‘Network Experience Center’ in Manesar using Ericsson 5G Radio in NSA and SA modes over 3500 MHz band test spectrum. Do note, that this was just a demonstration, and that the actual speeds will be lower once the tech is widely available due to network congestion.

“The gigabit speeds and millisecond latency of 5G will transform the way we consume entertainment. With today’s demonstration, we have only scratched the surface of the infinite possibilities of 5G and highly personalized immersive experiences in the digital world. With 5G based holograms, we will be able to transport virtual avatars to any location and this will be a game-changer for meetings and conferences, LIVE news and will have so many other use cases. Airtel is fully prepared for 5G in this emerging digital world and is building a solid pipeline of innovative use cases for India. We also take this opportunity to thank the Department of Telecom for giving us the trial spectrum, to validate our technology and use cases,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

To recall, Airtel, Jio and Vi along with multiple others have warned about a 5G phone shortage from next year.