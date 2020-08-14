comscore Airtel Xstream Fiber Independence Day offer: Free 1000GB data
Airtel Independence Day offer: Free 1000GB data to new Xstream Fiber connections

The telco has rolled out this limited period offer for customers opting for its new Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband connection.

  Published: August 14, 2020 5:56 PM IST
airtel-xstream-fiber-broadband-banner

Airtel on Friday announced that it will be offering additional 1000GB data to new Stream Fiber user for free as part of Independence Day celebrations. The telco has rolled out this limited period offer for customers opting for its new Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband connection. Also Read - Airtel giving free 1GB data, and call benefits to its customers: Check details

As per offer terms, this limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides Xstream Fiber broadband services, noted Airtel in a press statement. Also Read - Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days to select users

As we know, the Airtel Xtream Fibre offers fast broadband speeds up to 1Gbps for home broadband as well, but the plans come with a monthly FUP. Although that said, Airtel also provides an option of unlimited data for additional monthly charges of Rs 299 to all, but that’s above the orginial value of the plan. This limited period offer of 1000GB free additional data will add more value for customers having FUP on their plans. Also Read - Airtel partners with Verizon to bring BlueJeans to India

Airtel has specifically noted that this offer is not applicable on unlimited data and prepaid broadband plans. Also, the free 1000GB additional data comes with a valid of six months.

Recently, the telco had given a similar free 1GB data offer to those prepaid customer who haven’t recharged their Airtel numbers in last one month. Airtel credited 1GB high speed-data and free calls for 3 days to these inactive subscribers.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Meanwhile, Airtel recently launched a Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan and a new 4G data voucher. The latest Airtel Rs 251 prepaid data pack comes with a total of 50GB data. It is important to note that this data pack doesn’t come with any validity. As there is no daily data cap on the latest Airtel data voucher, customers will be able to use 50GB.

Best Sellers