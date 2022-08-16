comscore Airtel launches Rs 519, Rs 779 prepaid recharge plans in India: Benefits, Price, Validity
News

Airtel introduces 2 new prepaid plans with 1.5GB data per day: Price, benefits

Telecom

The two Airtel plans offer 1.5 GB daily data with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Here's all you need to know.

Airtel-1

After Jio’s Independence Offer, competitor telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans for its users. These newly announced plans are introduced at a price of Rs 519 and Rs 779 in India. Both the plans offer unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of data per day and 100 free SMS every day and more. Notably, these plans are now live on the Airtel website and Airtel Thanks App. Also Read - Airtel 5G pan-India rollout to take pace by March 2024

Airtel launches two new prepaid plans

Rs 519 Airtel prepaid plan Also Read - Samsung to supply 5G solutions and other equipment to Bharti Airtel

The newly launched Rs 519 Airtel prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan offers a total of 90GB of data, once the daily data limit is reached the data speed will drop to 64 Kbps. It comes with a validity of 60 days. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi may increase tariffs ahead of 5G rollout in India

Additionally, it offers Airtel Thanks benefits including free Apollo 24|7 Circle, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Rs 779 Airtel prepaid plan

This Airtel prepaid plan is priced at Rs 779 in India and offers 135GB of total data. It comes with 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. It has a validity of 90 days. Just like the other plan, it also comes with Airtel Thanks benefits like free Apollo 24|7 Circle, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

As mentioned earlier, Airtel users can recharge with these plans by going to the Airtel website or Airtel Thanks app.

For the unversed, Airtel has claimed to rollout 5G network for 5,000 towns pan India, with an aim to achieve a pan-India rollout by March 2024. “We intend to launch 5G starting in August and extend to a pan-India rollout very soon. By March 2024 we believe we will be able to cover every town and key rural areas as well with 5G. In fact detailed network rollout plans for 5000 towns in India are completely in place,” Gopal Vittal, MD Airtel said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 9:10 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 16, 2022 10:42 AM IST

