Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

The use case demonstrations will be conducted both at end-user locations and at Airtel's advanced 5G lab in Network Experience Centre at Manesar in Gurgaon, the telecom major demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a Live 4G network earlier this year.

5G installation is yet to take place in India, and reports suggest that 5G will roll out in India to some extent for specific uses next year. However, telecom majors have begun conducting 5G network trials in the country. In this regard, Bharti Airtel has rolled out a new #5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise-grade use cases using high-speed and low-latency networks. Also Read - India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup today: Live stream online, squad, match time, other details

Airtel is joining forces with technology companies such as Accenture, AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to work with industry-leading brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart, and several leading manufacturing companies to test 5G-based solutions. Also Read - Best gaming laptops you can get under Rs 80,000 in October 2021: Asus, HP, Dell, more

“The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications,” said Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel. Also Read - Airtel offers Rs 6,000 cashback on purchase of these smartphones: Check if your device is listed

These solutions, said the company, will be deployed on the 5G test spectrum allotted to Airtel and include use cases like smart factory, smart healthcare, 5G-powered quality inspection, digital twin, connected frontline workforce, and AR/VR based use cases, among others.

The use case demonstrations will be conducted both at end-user locations and at Airtel’s advanced 5G lab in Network Experience Centre at Manesar in Gurgaon. Earlier this year Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a Live 4G network.

It has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G. Airtel is also spearheading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions and has announced partnerships with Tata Group, Qualcomm, Intel, Mavenir, and Altiostar.

(With IANS inputs)

