Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan announced: Check details

Airtel has announced a new fixed plan under its Airtel Black plans. Here's everything you need to know about this plan.

(Representational Image: BGR India)

When Airtel had introduced its Airtel Black plans back in July last year, the service included four fixed plans worth Rs 998, Rs 1,349, Rs 1,598 and Rs 2,099. At the time, all of these Airtel Black plans came with postpaid connections. Now, the telecom giant has added a new fixed plan to the mix. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel has introduced a new Airtel Black plan worth Rs 1,099. This new plan offers unlimited Airtel Fiber and Airtel Landline connections with a speed of up to 200Mbps. In addition to this, this plan offers a DTH connection with connection to TV channels worth Rs 350. Additionally, this plan offers a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a one-year subscription to the Airtel Xstreme app. Also Read - Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan

It is worth noting that, all other plans listed under the Airtel Black portfolio come with postpaid SIM cards. However, the newly announced Rs 1,099 plan makes no mention of the accompanying SIM card. According to a report by Telecom Talk, the newly introduced Rs 1,099 Airtel Black plan comes with a prepaid connection. However, it is possible that with its newly introduced fixed Airtel Black plan, the company will let users keep using their Airtel connections. Or in other words, it is possible that this Airtel Black plan offers a mix of DTH, Landline and Airtel Fiber only. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 plan: Check which one is best for you

We have reached out to Airtel for clarity and we will update you as soon as soon as we hear from them.

Separately, Bharti Airtel recently launched prepaid plans worth Rs 296 and Rs 319. These plans come with a 30-day validity. Both these plans offer unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and other added benefits including a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, three months of Apollo 24×7 Circle, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free access to Wynk Music. While the Rs 296 plan offers a total of 25GB data, the Rs 319 plan offers 2GB of data per day, which totals to 60GB of data in a month.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2022 12:58 PM IST

