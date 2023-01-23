Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has introduced free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription benefits to three of its prepaid plans in India. Just like Airtel, Jio also offers free OTT subscriptions for its users on select plans. In addition to these three, Airtel already offers this OTT benefit in four of its prepaid plans. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Airtel adds free Disney+ Hotstar subscription to three plans: All details

As per a report by Telecom Talk, the three prepaid plans that now come with Disney+ Hotstar subscription are priced at Rs 719, Rs 779 and Rs 999. Here are all the benefits offered by these plans. Also Read - Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ Hotstar: Here are top Airtel, Vi prepaid plans that you can buy

Airtel Rs 719 plan: This prepaid plan offers 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription on app and web, i.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 84 days. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Indore: Check availability here

Airtel Rs 779 plan: This Airtel prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. With a validity of 90 days, it offers three months of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription on the Airtel app and web.

Airtel Rs 999 plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, SMS benefits and 2.5GB daily data. It comes with dual OTT benefits that includes three months Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and 84 days of free Amazon Prime Membership. This plan offers a validity of 84 days.

Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans in India

Here are the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans available in India currently.