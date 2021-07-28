Airtel has introduced a new prepaid plan for users in India. The new Rs 79 plan acts as a replacement for the Rs 49 pack that has now been discontinued. But, it isn’t just a replacement that costs more. It also provides people with more outgoing minutes and data. Also Read - Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500: High-speed data, free access to streaming services, and more

This comes after the telecom operator recently upgraded its postpaid plans with new business and retail offerings. Also Read - Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too

New Airtel Rs 79 plan announced

The new Rs 79 Airtel Smart Recharge prepaid plan comes with a talk time of Rs 64 and offers 106 minutes of outgoing calls. The calls cost 1 paisa per second on both local and STD calls. The pack also bundles 200MB of 4G data. It comes with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here

The idea of the new plan is to provide people with more benefits on entry-level plans so that they can stay connected with their loved ones.

For those who don’t know, the Rs 49 prepaid pack offers a talk time of Rs 38.52, 100MB of data, and a validity of 28 days. Its tariff was also high: it charged 2.5 paise per second on local and STD calls.

The new Rs 79 plan will come into place, starting tomorrow. This is when the Rs 49 will also be discontinued.

To recall, Airtel recently introduced new postpaid plans in India. The plans include the Rs 299, the Rs 349, the Rs 399, the Rs 499, and the Rs 1,599 plans. All these plans come with a validity of 30 days.

The Rs 299 and the Rs 249 plans offer 30GB of data and 40GB of data, respectively. There are other benefits too such as unlimited calls, access to the Airtel Call Manager business tool, Wynk Music, Artel Xstream Premium, and a year’s Shaw Academy subscription.

The Rs 399, the Rs 499 and the Rs 1,599 plans come with 60GB, 100GB and 500GB of data, respectively. Other benefits include access to Tracemate, Google Workspace, and Airtel Call Manager, free Wynk Music Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium. Shaw Academy subscription, a year’s Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year, VIP service, and Airtel Secure. There’s unlimited calling too.

The telco has also refreshed the Family postpaid plans with the introduction of the Rs 399, the Rs 499, the Rs 999, the Rs 1,599, and the Rs 200 add-on plans.