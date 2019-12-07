comscore Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio
Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

Airtel has introduced these three new truly unlimited prepaid plans which come with unlimited calling to any network. These plans will be available from December 7.

  Published: December 7, 2019 12:11 PM IST
After the recent tariff hike by all the telecom operators, the consumers will now have to pay effectively 40 percent extra for their prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. Airtel, which also increased its prepaid recharge plan prices by up to 42 percent, is now appears to be taking on Reliance Jio with three new truly unlimited prepaid plans.

Bharti Airtel has introduced these three new truly unlimited prepaid plans which come with unlimited calling to any network. These plans will be available from December 7. The cheapest Airtel truly unlimited prepaid plan starts from Rs 219. It offers 28 days of validity with 1GB/per day along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New prepaid recharge plan prices, benefits compared

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New prepaid recharge plan prices, benefits compared

The second Airtel truly unlimited prepaid plan is for Rs 399 which offers 56 days of validity. It also gets 1.5GB/per day along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling to any network across India. The last plan is for Rs 449, which also offers 56 days validity but with 2GB/per day data, 90 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio‘s All-In-One prepaid plans do not offer unlimited calling to any network, instead consumers only get up to 3,000 minutes of (off-net) calling, which also depends on the recharge value.

Two new Airtel prepaid recharge plans don't offer off-net voice calling minutes

Two new Airtel prepaid recharge plans don't offer off-net voice calling minutes

Reliance Jio has three plans with 28 days validity. The most basic plan is available for Rs 129. It offers 28 days validity, 1,000 off-net calling minutes and 2GB of total data. Then you have a plan available for Rs 199. It comes with 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. It offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1.5GB daily high-speed data. The last one is available for Rs 249. It comes with 2GB daily data, 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2019 12:11 PM IST

