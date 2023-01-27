comscore Airtel introduces two new prepaid plans for heavy internet users: Price, validity, benefits
Airtel introduces two new prepaid plans for heavy internet users: Price, validity, benefits

Airtel aims to bridge the gap between prepaid and postpaid plans where the latter offers bulk data benefits. The new plans offer up to 60GB of data per month.

  • The new plans will also offer SMS benefits and unlimited calling along with data benefits.
  • Airtel has introduced a new entry level plan at Rs 155 rupees in seven regions, the company's spokesperson said, effectively raising basic tariffs by nearly 57 percent.
  • The two new Airtel prepaid plans are priced at Rs 489 and Rs 509.
Bharti Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans for users in India. The two plans are aimed at users with heavy data usage. Although there are several add-on plans that Airtel users can opt for when their daily data is exhausted. The new plans will also offer SMS benefits and unlimited calling along with data benefits. Airtel aims to bridge the gap between prepaid and postpaid plans where the latter offers bulk data benefits. The new plans offer up to 60GB of data per month. Also Read - Airtel introduces Disney Plus Hotstar subscription for three prepaid plans

As per a report by Telecom Talk, the two new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 489 and Rs 509. These plans will be helpful for users who have switched to the 5G network. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Here are the price, benefits and validity of the two new Airtel prepaid plans. Also Read - Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ Hotstar: Here are top Airtel, Vi prepaid plans that you can buy

Airtel Rs 489 plan: The new prepaid plan offers unlimited local STD and roaming calls along with 300 SMS and 50GB of bulk data. It comes with a validity of 30 days. As for the additional benefits, users will also get access to Wynk Music Free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, and Cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 509 plan: This new Airtel prepaid plan comes with a validity of a complete one month irrespective of 28, 30 or 31 days of a month. In terms of benefits, this plan offers unlimited calling (both local and STD), 300 SMS and 60 GB data.

Just like the other new prepaid plan, this plan will also offer Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

For the unversed, Airtel has introduced a new entry level plan at Rs 155 rupees in seven regions, the company’s spokesperson said, effectively raising basic tariffs by nearly 57 percent.

The new plan was introduced in regions including the states of Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan, after discontinuing the existing tariffs of Rs 99, the spokesperson added.

Telecom firms were widely expected to hike tariffs to shore up revenues after having spent billions of dollars in the country’s 5G auction last year.

–With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: January 27, 2023 10:21 AM IST
