News

Airtel is offering free 1GB data to select users and today is the last day to claim it

Telecom

To check if you are also one of the lucky ones getting this high-speed free data, you need to go to the Airtel Thanks app and visit the 'Coupons' section.

Airtel

Airtel is offering 1 GB of free high-speed internet data to a few of its users in India. This data is being offered in the form of vouchers to users who are on smart plans, reported OnlyTech. These select users are being informed that the 1GB of free data has been added to their account in the form of a data voucher via text messages. Also Read - Airtel, Jio to install over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India

Airtel is offering 1GB of free data to select users

As per the report, this free data voucher is valid till today only, June 1. In simple words, you can use this free data till June 1 at midnight, if you haven’t already used it yet. If you want to check, if you are one of these select Airtel users, all you need to do is go to the Airtel Thanks app and visit the Coupons section. If you are one of the lucky ones, you will see the free data coupon. Also Read - Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber broadband plans in India: Check details

The report further reveals that this free internet data is given to “low recharge customers usually on a Rs 99 Smart pack”. Customers will get this data within 15 minutes of claiming the voucher. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

For the unversed, the Indian government has sanctioned over Rs 3,683 crore to private telecom players like Airtel and Jio to provide 4G mobile services to the uncovered villages in the country. At a time, when several countries are already using the 5G services, India is trying to make sure that everyone has access to the 4G network in the country.

Bharti Airtel aims to install 1,083 mobile towers costing Rs 847.95 crore in the villages of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The telecom has been given 18 months to provide 4G services in the aforesaid regions.

For those who are still wondering about the 5G, both Reliance Jio and Airtel are planning to roll out 5G mobile services by the end of this year. Additionally, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has revealed that the 5G services will be available in 13 cities across India. These regions include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and others.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2022 9:49 AM IST

