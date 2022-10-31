If you are an Airtel user still recharging the old way by subscribing to different plans for mobile, DTH, and broadband, then you might want to stop doing that and look at these exciting plans. Airtel is offering bundled services that cover mobile, broadband/fiber connection for home, landline, DTH, and free OTT apps for a single fee starting at Rs 699. Also Read - 5G in India: Here is when your Vivo smartphone will get 5G support

There are different plans for each user under Airtel Black that provide different benefits depending on the plan you choose. The plans range from Rs 699 to Rs 2,299. Here are all the Airtel Black plans that offer the aforesaid benefits. Also Read - BSNL to deploy 4G in January 2023, 5G in August 2023: Report

Airtel Black plans that offer all the benefits

Note: Airtel charges Rs 4,000 advance for the Airtel Black service, which is later adjusted against your bills. So the Rs 4,000 advance and the price of the plan you choose, that’s all you have to pay initially. You get a free installation and a 30-day trial if joining Airtel Black for the first time. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones

Rs 699 Airtel Black Plan

This is the most basic plan for Airtel Black users that offers DTH service with Rs 300 worth of TV Channels, an unlimited Fiber connection of up to 40Mbps, and a landline connection for the home. It also includes Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel XStream App for free. It costs Rs 699 + GST and if you are a new user, you get the first 30 days free.

Rs 899 Airtel Black Plan

This plan includes two postpaid connections for mobile offering unlimited calling and 105GB of data. It includes Rs 350 worth of TV Channels and comes with three OTT apps: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hostar, and Airtel XStream. The plan costs Rs 899 + GST and just like the basic plan, you get the first 30 days free.

Rs 1098 Airtel Black Plan

This is a new plan that offers a single postpaid connection with unlimited calls and 75GB of data. It has an unlimited fiber connection of up to 100Mbps and a landline service for the home. It doesn’t include DTH, however, you get Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. It costs 1,098 + GST. You get the first 30 days free as with other plans.

Rs 1099 Airtel Black Plan

There’s only Re 1 difference and for that, you get an unlimited and faster broadband connection of up to 200Mbps. There’s no postpaid connection for mobile in this one, but you get a landline connection for home. It has a DTH service with TV channels worth Rs 350. OTT apps like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel XStream are included in this plan. Priced at Rs 1,099 + GST, you also get the first 30 days free.

Rs 1599 Airtel Black Plan

Airtel is offering top OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar in this plan along with Airtel’s own XStream app. You get an unlimited fiber broadband speed of 300Mbps and DTH having TV Channels worth Rs 350. It also offers a landline connection for the home. This plan costs Rs 1,599 + GST and offers the first 30 days free.

Rs 1799 Airtel Black Plan

This plan offers four postpaid connections for mobile with unlimited calls and 190GB of data. It comes with an unlimited broadband connection of up to 200Mbps. There’s a landline connection as well. It also comes with OTT apps like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel XStream. It is priced at Rs 1,799 + GST and you get the first 30 days of free experience.

Rs 2299 Airtel Black Plan

This is the premium Airtel Black Plan that comes with four postpaid connections for mobile with 240GB of data and unlimited calls. It has unlimited broadband of up to 300Mbps. The plan has Rs 350 with TV channels and comes with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hostar, and Airtel Xstream. It costs Rs 2,299 + GST and just like other plans, you get the first 30 days free.