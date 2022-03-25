comscore Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans
News

Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

Telecom

Apart from Netflix, you also get Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription for free.

netflix

Image: Netflix

Bharti Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans. These postpaid plans are worth Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 and they ensure that users don’t have to pay extra for the streaming service. For reference, Netflix subscription plans start at Rs 149 per month in India for Mobile plan and go all the way up to Rs 649 for the Premium plan. In addition to Netflix, Airtel’s Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans also offer Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions to subscribers for free. They also come with added benefits for family members. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Bridgerton, Dune, Jalsa and more

So, here is everything you need to know about Airtel’s Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans: Also Read - Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

Airtel Rs 1,199 postpaid plan

This plan offers unlimited voice calls along with 150GB of monthly data and 30GB of additional data with rollover capability of up to 200GB. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the company charges two paisa per MB of data. It also offers 100 SMS per day along with Airtel Thanks Premium rewards as a part of which subscribers will get a basic Netflix subscription costing Rs 199 per month, a one-year Amazon Prime membership, and a one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription costing Rs 499 per year. Subscribers also get handset protection, Wynk premium subscription and Shaw Academy Lifetime access with this plan. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499, offers free Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video subscription

Apart from all of these benefits, Airtel’s Rs 1,199 postpaid family plan also offers two free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 1,599 postpaid plan offers unlimited calls along with 100 SMS per day and 250GB of monthly data and 30GB of additional data with rollover capability up to 200GB. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the company will charge 2p/MB.
In addition to voice and data benefits, Airtel’s Rs 1,599 also offers a standard subscription for Netflix that costs Rs 499 per month, a one-year subscription for Amazon Prime, a one year subscription for Disney+Hotstar, Shaw Academy lifetime access and Wynk premium subscription.

In addition to data and voice benefits, subscribers of this plan also get three add-on regular voice connections for family members for free.

  Published Date: March 25, 2022 1:58 PM IST

