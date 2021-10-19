comscore Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Excitel: Best Broadband Plans Under Rs 500 with Unlimited Calling, High Speed Internet, More
Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Excitel: Best broadband plans under Rs 500

Jio, BSNL, Airtel, and many other telecom companies have introduced affordable broadband plans. The plans come equipped with high-speed data and unlimited calling. Additionally, service providers like Excitel, Tata Sky Broadband, You Broadband, and Hathway provide their broadband services only in selected areas.

The demand for broadband plans is increasing rapidly in the Indian telecom market. Given this demand, Jio, BSNL, Airtel, and many other telecom companies have introduced affordable broadband plans. The plans come equipped with high-speed data and unlimited calling. Additionally, service providers like Excitel, Tata Sky Broadband, You Broadband, and Hathway provide their broadband services only in selected areas. Also Read - Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Airtel’s broadband service Airtel XStream Fiber’s Rs 499 plan comes with the benefit of unlimited data at a speed of 40 Mbps, free access to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, Shaw academy, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M, and Ultra app. Additionally, you get unlimited local and ISD calling benefits along with the Airtel Thanks benefit. You can also opt for Xstream Box with a 1-month HD pack. The validity of Airtel’s Rs 499 broadband plan is 30 days. Also Read - Vi (Vodafone Idea) is now focusing on growing broadband business with You Broadband

Reliance Jio’s broadband service JioFiber also offers a good plan for less than Rs 500. The plan is available at Rs 399 with the benefit of unlimited calling as well as unlimited internet. The best thing about this broadband plan is that you get symmetrical speed, i.e., the same download and upload speed. The validity of this plan is 30 days and to meet the internet needs of JioFiber users, up to 3.3TB of unlimited data is available with this plan. Additionally, you also get the benefit of free voice calling with this plan. Also Read - Excitel extends its fibre broadband service to 10 more cities, check availability

The cheapest broadband plan with BSNL is Rs 449 monthly plan. You get a total of 3.3TB or 3,300GB of data at a speed of 30Mbps. There is no subscription to any OTT app in this plan. After the data is over, the internet will be available at a speed of 2Mbps. With this, you get free fixed-line voice calls.

Broadband service provider Excitel has introduced 3 great broadband plans under Rs 500. The plans are priced at Rs 399, 449, and Rs 499 respectively. These plans come with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps download/upload speeds. The company promises to give users unlimited data without any restrictions on fair-use-policy (FUP) limits.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2021 4:57 PM IST

