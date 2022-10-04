comscore Airtel, Jio likely to price 5G plans at an affordable price: Report
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Jio Likely To Price 5g Plans At An Affordable Price To Promote Faster Adoption Report
News

Airtel, Jio likely to price 5G plans at an affordable price to promote faster adoption: Report

Telecom

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are expected to offer their 5G plans at a more affordable price in a bid to promote the adoption of 5G in India.

Highlights

  • PM Narendra Modi flagged off 5G services in India at IMC 2022 earlier this week.
  • Bharti Airtel has already started rolling off its 5G services in India.
  • Reliance Jio will begin rolling out its 5G services starting Diwali this year.
Airtel vs Jio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially rolled out 5G services in India earlier this week. Shortly after, Airtel kicked off the roll out of its 5G services in India and Jio announced that it will start rolling out its own 5G services starting Diwali this year. While both the companies have shared a timeline of launch, they are yet to share details about the pricing of their 5G plans in the country. Now, a new report sheds more light in this regard. Also Read - Jio's 5G phone to cost under Rs 12,000: Report

According to a report by The Economic Times Telecom, Jio will offer its 5G plans at an affordable price in India. A company executive told the publication that Jio will continue to offer its 5G services at the ‘most affordable’ price in India just as it did in the case of its 4G tariff plans. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G services in India during India Mobile Congress: Check details

The company executive also said that subscribers will not have to upgrade to a new SIM card in a bid to access the company 5G network. Instead, the upgrade will happen automatically. Subscribers with a 5G-enabled smartphone will get the option to upgrade to Jio’s 5G network whenever it is available automatically. The executive said that ‘the subscriber devices or smartphones would automatically display Jio’s 5G network’ whenever it is available. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.7, iPadOS 15.7 for those who don’t want to use iOS 16 yet

Similarly, Airtel said that it will not charge premium tariff for its 5G plans in India as that will slow down the adoption of 5G mobile technology in the country. A company executive told the publication that 5G-enabled smartphones constitute just eight to nine percent of the Indian smartphone market and that offering 5G plans at a more premium price will hamper the upgradation.

Furthermore, a company executive said that while the premium 5G plans are not an option right now, the average revenue per user (ARPU) does need to go up for the industry to become more sustainable. This is expected to done via tariff hikes. It is worth remembering that the first round of tariff hikes happened around November-December last year with all the three telecom companies, that is, Jio, Vi and Airtel, increasing the prices of their prepaid and postpaid tariff plans. The second round of tariff hikes is expected to happen sometime this year.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 11:26 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

New Sony PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Check details
Gaming
New Sony PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Check details
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

News

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

News

Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

How to see blocked phone numbers on Android

How To

How to see blocked phone numbers on Android

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

News

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel, Jio likely to price 5G plans at an affordable price

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 this festive season on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 this festive season on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more: Details here

New Sony PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Check details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style
iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.

Reviews

iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.
Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers