Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially rolled out 5G services in India earlier this week. Shortly after, Airtel kicked off the roll out of its 5G services in India and Jio announced that it will start rolling out its own 5G services starting Diwali this year. While both the companies have shared a timeline of launch, they are yet to share details about the pricing of their 5G plans in the country. Now, a new report sheds more light in this regard.

According to a report by The Economic Times Telecom, Jio will offer its 5G plans at an affordable price in India. A company executive told the publication that Jio will continue to offer its 5G services at the 'most affordable' price in India just as it did in the case of its 4G tariff plans.

The company executive also said that subscribers will not have to upgrade to a new SIM card in a bid to access the company 5G network. Instead, the upgrade will happen automatically. Subscribers with a 5G-enabled smartphone will get the option to upgrade to Jio's 5G network whenever it is available automatically. The executive said that 'the subscriber devices or smartphones would automatically display Jio's 5G network' whenever it is available.

Similarly, Airtel said that it will not charge premium tariff for its 5G plans in India as that will slow down the adoption of 5G mobile technology in the country. A company executive told the publication that 5G-enabled smartphones constitute just eight to nine percent of the Indian smartphone market and that offering 5G plans at a more premium price will hamper the upgradation.

Furthermore, a company executive said that while the premium 5G plans are not an option right now, the average revenue per user (ARPU) does need to go up for the industry to become more sustainable. This is expected to done via tariff hikes. It is worth remembering that the first round of tariff hikes happened around November-December last year with all the three telecom companies, that is, Jio, Vi and Airtel, increasing the prices of their prepaid and postpaid tariff plans. The second round of tariff hikes is expected to happen sometime this year.