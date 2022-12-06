comscore Airtel World Pass launched in India: Price, validity, benefits and more
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Launch Prepaid Pastpaid World Pass Data Roaming Pack Validity Price Telecom
News

Airtel introduces a 'World Pass' data roaming pack in India

Telecom

The 'Airtel World Pass' data pack starts from Rs 649 for one day validity with unlimited data with 100-minute calling (local/India) for both postpaid and prepaid options.

Highlights

  • The 'Airtel World Pass' data pack starts from Rs 649 for one-day validity with unlimited data (500MB high speed).
  • Airtel 'World Pass' offers 24X7 call-centre support from any corner of the world, free of cost.
  • Users do not need to buy multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports with this Airtel World Pass.
Untitled design - 2022-12-06T160842.738

Image: Reuters

Airtel on Tuesday launched a ‘World Pass’ traveller data roaming pack that works seamlessly across 181 countries. The ‘Airtel World Pass’ data pack starts from Rs 649 for one-day validity with unlimited data (500MB high speed) with 100-minute calling (local/India) for both postpaid and prepaid options, and goes up to Rs 14,999 with unlimited data (15GB high speed) and 3,000 minute calling with 365-day validity (postpaid). Also Read - Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India’s digital ecosystem: Check details

Airtel launched ‘World Pass’ in India

“This offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value, allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel. Also Read - Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

The company said that with this, users do not need to buy multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports. Also Read - FIFA 2022: Hackers selling fake permit documents, digital coins for FIFA World Cup

Airtel ‘World Pass’ offers 24X7 call-centre support from any corner of the world, free of cost.

“A dedicated number 99100-99100 available for all international travelling customers, serviced with a network and experience specialist squad for a real-time resolution of issues,” said the company.

In addition, customers will have unlimited data available for emergency usage and messaging applications and voice calling rates have been slashed by up to 90 percent.

“All controls are in the customers’ hand where they can manage their entire International roaming needs on the Airtel Thanks app, with real time updates on usage, billing amount or addition of data or minutes as needed,” said Airtel.

Airtel World Pass plans

Below listed are the plans for both Postpaid and Prepaid customers.

Postpaid Plans Prepaid Plans
Rental Data Calling  (Local/India) Validity Rental Data Calling (Local/India) Validity
649 Unlimited Data (500MB High Speed) 100Mins 1 649 500MB 100Mins 1
2999 Unlimited Data (5GB High Speed) 100 min/day 10 899 1GB 100 min 10
3999 Unlimited Data (12GB High Speed) 100 min/day 30 2998 5GB 200 min 30
5999 Unlimited Data (2GB High Speed) 900 Min 90 2997 2GB 100 min 365
14999 Unlimited Data (15GB High Speed) 3000 Min 365

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 4:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 6, 2022 4:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India
News
Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India
Realme 10 Pro Series roundup: All you need to know

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro Series roundup: All you need to know

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

News

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

UPI transactions sees a growth of 650 percent in rural, urban areas

News

UPI transactions sees a growth of 650 percent in rural, urban areas

Infinix Hot 20 Play first sale is now live

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 20 Play first sale is now live

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

UPI transactions sees a growth of 650 percent in rural, urban areas

OnePlus is building mechanical keyboard as it celebrates 9th anniversary

Royal Enfield New Gen Bullet 350 to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 7 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?
Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022