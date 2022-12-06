Airtel on Tuesday launched a ‘World Pass’ traveller data roaming pack that works seamlessly across 181 countries. The ‘Airtel World Pass’ data pack starts from Rs 649 for one-day validity with unlimited data (500MB high speed) with 100-minute calling (local/India) for both postpaid and prepaid options, and goes up to Rs 14,999 with unlimited data (15GB high speed) and 3,000 minute calling with 365-day validity (postpaid). Also Read - Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India’s digital ecosystem: Check details

“This offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value, allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel. Also Read - Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

The company said that with this, users do not need to buy multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports. Also Read - FIFA 2022: Hackers selling fake permit documents, digital coins for FIFA World Cup

Airtel ‘World Pass’ offers 24X7 call-centre support from any corner of the world, free of cost.

“A dedicated number 99100-99100 available for all international travelling customers, serviced with a network and experience specialist squad for a real-time resolution of issues,” said the company.

In addition, customers will have unlimited data available for emergency usage and messaging applications and voice calling rates have been slashed by up to 90 percent.

“All controls are in the customers’ hand where they can manage their entire International roaming needs on the Airtel Thanks app, with real time updates on usage, billing amount or addition of data or minutes as needed,” said Airtel.

Airtel World Pass plans

Below listed are the plans for both Postpaid and Prepaid customers.

Postpaid Plans Prepaid Plans Rental Data Calling (Local/India) Validity Rental Data Calling (Local/India) Validity 649 Unlimited Data (500MB High Speed) 100Mins 1 649 500MB 100Mins 1 2999 Unlimited Data (5GB High Speed) 100 min/day 10 899 1GB 100 min 10 3999 Unlimited Data (12GB High Speed) 100 min/day 30 2998 5GB 200 min 30 5999 Unlimited Data (2GB High Speed) 900 Min 90 2997 2GB 100 min 365 14999 Unlimited Data (15GB High Speed) 3000 Min 365

–With inputs from IANS