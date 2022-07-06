comscore Airtel introduces four new recharge plans in India: Benefits, price, validity
News

Airtel launches new smart recharge, rate cutter plans in India starting Rs 109

Telecom

The newly introduced four recharge plans are priced at Rs 109, Rs 111, Rs 128 and Rs 131. Here are all the benefits, validity and more.

Airtel

Airtel has introduced four new plans that include two rate-cutting plans and two 30 days plans for its users in India. In terms of pricing, these plans are priced at Rs 109, Rs 131, Rs 109, and Rs 111. These plans are aimed at users who want to continue using the telecom service without spending a lot of money. Here are the details of these newly launched Airtel plans Also Read - Airtel Plans: Top postpaid plans with Disney +Hotstar subscription

Airtel introduces new plans in India

Rs 107 plan Also Read - Google’s $1 billion investment in Bharti Airtel gets CCI approval

This Rs 107 Airtel plan is a rate-cutter. It offers a validity of 30 days along with 200MB of data and Rs 99 talk time. Under this prepaid plan, local, STD, and landline voice calls will cost Rs 2.5 paise per second. As for SMS, they will cost Re 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.44 per STD SMS. Also Read - How to start (and stop) call forwarding service on Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio

Rs 131 plan

This Rs 131 prepaid smart recharge plan offers one month of validity. Users are charged Rs 2.5/second for local and STD calls and Rs 5/second for national video calls. As for SMS, just like Rs 107 plan, this one also costs Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5/SMS for STD. Additionally, it charges Rs 0.50/MB for data.

Rs 128 plan

This newly launched prepaid Airtel plan also offers a validity of 30 days. Under this plan, users will be charged Rs 2.5/per second local and STD calls and Rs 5/second for national video calls. For data, users will be charged Rs 0.50/MB.

Rs 131 plan

This Rs 131 Airtel plan comes with a validity of one month. Under this plan, users will be charged 2.5/second for local and STD calls and Rs 5/second for national video calls. Along with this, local SMS will cost you Re 1 and the STD SMSs will cost you Rs 1.5/SMS. 

For the unversed, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Google’s acquisition of a minority stake in Airtel. The government body said that it has approved Google’s proposal of acquiring a minority and non-controlling stake of 1.28 percent of equity share capital Airtel.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 9:56 AM IST

