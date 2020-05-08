comscore Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details
Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details

Airtel has added three new plans to its portfolio, which includes Rs 99, Rs 129, and Rs 199.

  Published: May 8, 2020 5:23 PM IST
Airtel has launched three new prepaid plans, which include Rs 99, Rs 129, and Rs 199. To begin with, the Rs 99 Airtel recharge plan offers you 1GB of total data, 100 SMS, and unlimited call benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 18 days. The telecom operator is offering this plan in circles like Bihar and Jharkhand, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh. Those based in Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, and West Bengal can also purchase this plan.

The second Airtel prepaid plan is priced at Rs 129, which comes with a validity period of 24 days. This prepaid plan includes 300 SMS, 1GB of total data, and unlimited calls. One will find these Airtel recharge plans in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Kerala. This list also includes Kolkata, MP, Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand along with West Bengal.

The third Airtel Rs 199 plan gives you 1GB of daily data as well as unlimited calling. It even includes 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 24 days. This prepaid plan is available in similar circles as the Rs 129 plan. The new plans were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Besides, Airtel recently launched a new Rs 401 prepaid plan. This recharge plan includes Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that is worth Rs 399. The telecom operator is offering this subscription for a year. Apart from this, the Rs 401 Airtel prepaid recharge plan comes with 3GB data, which will be valid for 28 days. This prepaid plan doesn’t include voice calling and SMS benefits.

It is available in all its telecom circles. Unlike the Rs 401 recharge plan, Airtel’s Rs 398 prepaid plan ships with 3GB data per day, unlimited voice call to any network within India, and 100 SMSes per day. This plan also comes with a validity period of 28 days. Users can find the latest Rs 401 Airtel prepaid recharge plan on the company’s website itself.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 5:23 PM IST

