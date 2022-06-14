comscore Airtel launches Xstream Multiplex in metaverse
News

Airtel launches its first multiplex in the Metaverse: Check details

Telecom

Airtel’s Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.





Bharti Airtel on announced that it has launched India’s first multiplex, the Xstream Multiplex, on the Partynite Metaverse platform. The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch. Also Read - 2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12: Check details

Airtel’s Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application. The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan. Also Read - Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users: See how it works

Speaking about the Airtel Xstream multiplex on Partynite Metaverse, Shashwat Sharma, Director –Marketing, Airtel, said, “Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. We all know people’s love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption.” Also Read - Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

The Xstream multiplex aims to offer an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse. The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.

“We are delighted to partner with Airtel and bring alive India’s first multiplex in the metaverse. Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an immersive experience at the core of it,” Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics), noted.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 12:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 14, 2022 12:20 PM IST





















