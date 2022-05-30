comscore Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber broadband plans in India
Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber broadband plans in India: Check details

Airtel has introduced three new broadband plans worth Rs 699, Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,599. These plans give users access to 17 OTT platforms and over 350 channels among other things.

Bharti Airtel today introduced three new broadband plans in India under its Xstream Fiber service. These new broadband plans offer a host of benefits to the users. The list includes subscription to 17 OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Premium, which in turn includes SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi and 11 more OTT platforms. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

In addition to this, these newly launched broadband plans give users access to over 350 TV channels. The bundle also includes Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box that gives users access to all these services. As a part of the bundle, Airtel is offering the first month rental for these services free. The Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box also comes with zero installation cost. Also Read - Airtel launches new Rs 399 and Rs 839 prepaid plans with 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Here is everything you need to know about Airtel’s newly introduced broadband plans: Also Read - 5G spectrum auction in India to be held in June this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan: Rs 699

This plan costs Rs 699 per month and it offers unlimited data at a speed of 40Mbps. In addition to this, Airtel users who subscribe to this plan will get access to Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Premium, which offers access to 14 OTTs platforms including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. This plan also offers access to over 350 TV channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box with dedicated Relationship Manager.

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan: Rs 1,099

Coming to the Rs 1,099 broadband plan, it comes with a validity of one month and it offers unlimited data at a speed of 200Mbps. In addition to this, Airtel users who subscribe to this plan will get access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. This pack also gives subscribers access to Airtel Xstream Premium, which offers access to 14 OTTs platforms including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. It also offers access to over 350 TV channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box with dedicated Relationship Manager.

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan: Rs 1,599

Lastly, the broadband plan worth Rs 1,599 comes with a validity of one month and it offers unlimited data at a speed of 300Mbps. Subscribers who opt for this plan will also get Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions along with access to 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box, a relationship manager and Airtel Xstream Premium, which includes SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV.

  Published Date: May 30, 2022 2:26 PM IST

