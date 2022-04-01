comscore Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India: Check details
News

Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India

Telecom

Airtel's Rs 296 and Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans come with a validity of 30 days.

Airtel

Reliance Jio recently introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 259 with a calendar month validity. In addition to offering a validity of 30 days, this plan offers unlimited voice calls and 1.5GB of data per day, which totals to 45GB of data per month. Now just days later, Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans that come with a validity of 30 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

It is with noting that the two plans have been announced shortly after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) gave telecom operators a deadline of 60 days to introduce at least one prepaid plan, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher that comes with a 30-day validity and can be renewed on the same date every month. Up until now, telecom operators offer plans that come with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

So, here’s everything that we know about Bharti Airtel’s Rs 296 and Rs 319 prepaid plans: Also Read - Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 296 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers unlimited calls along with 25GB of data. Once this data limit is exhausted, subscribers will be charged at 50p per MB. This plan also offers 100 SMSs per day. Additionally, subscribers will get a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, a three-month subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle, online courses on Shaw Academy, Hello Tunes, and Wynk Music subscription for free. Subscribers will also get a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag recharges.

Airtel Rs 319 prepaid plan

Airtel’s prepaid plan worth Rs 319, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers unlimited calls along with 100 SMSs per day and 2GB of data per day. This totals to 60GB of data per month. Subscribers will also get a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, a three-month subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle, online courses on Shaw Academy, Hello Tunes, and Wynk Music subscription for free in addition to getting a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag recharges.

  Published Date: April 1, 2022 6:10 PM IST

