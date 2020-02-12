Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans

Airtel has launched four new international roaming recharge plans in India. The list includes Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 Airtel recharge plans. To begin with, the Rs 648 Airtel plan offers you 100 minutes of incoming calls, 100 minutes of voice calls to India and local outgoing calls. This plan also includes 500MB of data and 100 free SMS messages for a day.

Do note that this Rs 648 Airtel plan covers countries like Iraq, Japan, Nepal, Brazil, Iran, Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, Airtel is also offering a Rs 755 international roaming plan, which gives you 1GB of data benefits. Notably, this data benefit will be available for five days, as per the company. This internet-only Rs 755 Airtel plan covers countries like Albania, Bahamas, Bhutan, Canada, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, and Korea. The list also includes Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK, and the US.

The third Rs 799 international roaming plan ships with 100 minutes of local outgoing calls and incoming calls along with calls to India for 30 days. The plan covers countries such as Albania, Armenia, Australia, Bahamas, Bangladesh, and Canada. The list includes China, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Japan, New Zealand, and the US.

Lastly, the company has added Rs 1,199 international roaming plan too, which brings 1GB data. You also get 100 minutes of local outgoing calls and incoming calls along with calls to India with a validity of 30 days. This Airtel recharge plan covers the countries that are being covered by the Rs 755 and Rs 799 Airtel plans. This information was first reported by DreamDTH.

Besides, last month, the telecom operator launched a new prepaid plan which comes with Rs 2 lakh worth life cover for its users. The telecom operator has essentially increased the price of Rs 149 prepaid plan to Rs 179 with additional benefits. It has added life insurance worth Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. This new Rs 179 Airtel prepaid plan offers a total of 2GB high-speed data as well as 300 SMSes along with truly unlimited calls and life insurance.