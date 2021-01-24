comscore Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here
News

Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans in India. Both these data packs come with free access to the Wynk Music subscription. Check details here.

Airtel Rs 78 plan

Representational image

Airtel has launched two new data add-on plans for its prepaid subscribers. These plans are priced at Rs 78 and Rs 248. Both of these data packs offer access to Wynk premium subscription. These Airtel plans were first reported by OnlyTech and later discovered on the Airtel Thanks app as well. Also Read - Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs with Wynk Premium subscription

The Rs 78 data add-on plan offers a Wynk premium subscription for one month while the Rs 248 pack provides access to a Wynk premium subscription for one full year. Subscribers must note that they will also be able to separately purchase the Wynk premium subscription. It is available at a price of Rs 49 for one month and Rs 299 for one year. Subscribers can head over directly to the Airtel Thanks app. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best plans with 2GB data and unlimited calls

Airtel Rs 78 data plan: Check details

The newly launched the Rs 78 data add-on plan for prepaid users offers 5GB of 4G data with the same validity as the subscriber’s existing validity recharge plan. In addition, the data pack offers one-month free Wynk premium subscription. The operator notes that once the data tariff FUP has been crossed, usage of data will be charged at 50 paise per MB data. Also Read - BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with 365 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

Airtel Rs 248 data plan: Check details

On the other hand, the new Rs 248 prepaid data plan offers 25GB of 4G data. Similar to Rs 78 data plan, once the data quota is complete subscribers will be charged 50 paise per MB. The validity of this data pack is also the same as the existing pack validity. In addition, this plan offers one year’s Wynk premium subscription.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi)

With the launch of Rs 78 and Rs 248 data plan Airtel, one of the biggest telecom operators in the country, wants to compete with Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea now Vi. Offering access to a free Wynk Music subscription is a smart move by the operator.

Subscribers can buy these data add-on plans from Airtel Thanks app, which is available on Google Play store and Apple App store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2021 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021
Features
Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021
How to record WhatsApp calls for free

How To

How to record WhatsApp calls for free

Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India

News

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details
Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs launched: Benefits, validity and more

Telecom

Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs launched: Benefits, validity and more
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?
Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared

Deals

Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

हिंदी समाचार

Jio फ्री में दे रहा है Netflix, Amazon Prime और Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 5G और Nokia 7.4 5G जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, सामने आए फीचर्स

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro की नई लीक, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile ने बैन किए 9 लाख से ज्यादा प्लेयर्स के अकाउंट, आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे हैं यह काम?

FAU-G गेम 26 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, iPhone यूजर्स हो सकते हैं निराश

Latest Videos

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review

News

Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India
News
Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 support page goes live in India
Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details
Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped
Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

News

Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers