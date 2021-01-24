Airtel launches Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here

Airtel has launched two new data add-on plans for its prepaid subscribers. These plans are priced at Rs 78 and Rs 248. Both of these data packs offer access to Wynk premium subscription. These Airtel plans were first reported by OnlyTech and later discovered on the Airtel Thanks app as well. Also Read - Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs with Wynk Premium subscription

The Rs 78 data add-on plan offers a Wynk premium subscription for one month while the Rs 248 pack provides access to a Wynk premium subscription for one full year. Subscribers must note that they will also be able to separately purchase the Wynk premium subscription. It is available at a price of Rs 49 for one month and Rs 299 for one year. Subscribers can head over directly to the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Rs 78 data plan: Check details

The newly launched the Rs 78 data add-on plan for prepaid users offers 5GB of 4G data with the same validity as the subscriber's existing validity recharge plan. In addition, the data pack offers one-month free Wynk premium subscription. The operator notes that once the data tariff FUP has been crossed, usage of data will be charged at 50 paise per MB data.

Airtel Rs 248 data plan: Check details

On the other hand, the new Rs 248 prepaid data plan offers 25GB of 4G data. Similar to Rs 78 data plan, once the data quota is complete subscribers will be charged 50 paise per MB. The validity of this data pack is also the same as the existing pack validity. In addition, this plan offers one year’s Wynk premium subscription.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi)

With the launch of Rs 78 and Rs 248 data plan Airtel, one of the biggest telecom operators in the country, wants to compete with Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea now Vi. Offering access to a free Wynk Music subscription is a smart move by the operator.

Subscribers can buy these data add-on plans from Airtel Thanks app, which is available on Google Play store and Apple App store.