Airtel launches three new Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans, starts at Rs 499 for 28 days

After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launched new Disney+ Hotstar plans for Indian subscribers out there. Airtel has launched three new recharge plans called Disney+ Hotstar plans. These plans start at Rs 499 and go up to Rs 2798. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data per day

The cheapest of the three plans is priced at Rs 499 that offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music, Xstream Premium, and ofcourse Disney+ Hotstar mobile. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Also Read - BSNL Rs 1,498 prepaid plan launched: Data benefits, unlimited voice calls, validity and more

The second Disney+ Hotstar plan that Airtel launched comes at a price of Rs 699. The plan offers several benefits including 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music, Xstream Premium, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It comes with a validity of 56 days. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 84 days validity

Lastly, the third Disney+ Hotstar plan comes at a price of Rs 2798 and offers a validity period of 365 days or one year. The plan offers several benefits including 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music, Xstream Premium, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Reliance Jio also launched new Disney+ Hotstar plans and there are five of them. The list of new plans include: Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 888, Rs 2599 and Rs 549 data plan. In addition, Vodafone also launched new Disney+ Hotstar plans including Rs 501, Rs 601, and Rs 2595 prepaid plan.