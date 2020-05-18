comscore Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses
News

Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses

Telecom

Airtel Work@Home offers a range of connectivity options - wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 4:59 PM IST
One Airtel Plan

With work for home becoming the new normal for millions of Indian professionals amid COVID-19, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, on Monday launched enterprises-grade “Work@Home” solutions designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Airtel Work@Home offers a range of connectivity options – wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms. Also Read - Airtel का नया एनुअल रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

“These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity,” Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, said in a statement. Also Read - Airtel ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को 299 रुपये में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा, जानें क्या है प्लान

The product comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows businesses to customise their own plans. It offers Airtel corporate broadband with speeds upto 1 gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said.

Key advantages of Airtel Work@Home:

-Flexibility to bundle a wide range of services based on employee specific remote connectivity requirements and bulk procurement on a company paid model
-Combines the strength of Airtel’s robust pan-India network offerings – 4G mobile, FTTH broadband, MPLS and VPN for secure remote access with industry leading collaboration and productivity tools
-Service Assurance and faster deployment. Dedicated call centre and fault resolution teams

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

In addition, the telecom operator is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage. The telco’s Business ring is the largest player in B2B connectivity segment in India and serves over 2500 large enterprises along with 500,000 plus MSMEs.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match
Gaming
Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match
Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses

Telecom

Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses

Netflix, Zee5 see 200% growth in interest in India

Entertainment

Netflix, Zee5 see 200% growth in interest in India

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

News

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

YouTube quietly removed HD badge from 720p playback

Entertainment

YouTube quietly removed HD badge from 720p playback

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses

Telecom

Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan
Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan

Telecom

Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan
BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Telecom

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans
Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Telecom

Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

हिंदी समाचार

आज से शुरू हो सकती है Filpkart, amazon, paytm की सेवाएं

घर बैठे इस तरह से मंगा सकते हैं जियो की सिम, फ्री में होगी होम डिलीवरी

OnePlus 8 आज दोपहर 2 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Redmi K30i की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV और Redmi TV साउंडबार जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile में आया Golden Trigger सेट, जीतने पर मिलेगा इनाम

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency
News
Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched
Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

News

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online