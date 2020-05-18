Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses

With work for home becoming the new normal for millions of Indian professionals amid COVID-19, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, on Monday launched enterprises-grade “Work@Home” solutions designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Airtel Work@Home offers a range of connectivity options – wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms.

"These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity," Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, said in a statement.

The product comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows businesses to customise their own plans. It offers Airtel corporate broadband with speeds upto 1 gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said.

Key advantages of Airtel Work@Home:

-Flexibility to bundle a wide range of services based on employee specific remote connectivity requirements and bulk procurement on a company paid model

-Combines the strength of Airtel’s robust pan-India network offerings – 4G mobile, FTTH broadband, MPLS and VPN for secure remote access with industry leading collaboration and productivity tools

-Service Assurance and faster deployment. Dedicated call centre and fault resolution teams

In addition, the telecom operator is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage. The telco’s Business ring is the largest player in B2B connectivity segment in India and serves over 2500 large enterprises along with 500,000 plus MSMEs.