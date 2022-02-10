Airtel has come up with a new service called Xstream Premium. This new platform will give users access to 15 different OTT services under a single subscription. The new subscription will encompass Indian and global entertainment OTT platforms. Also Read - After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hints towards a tariff hike in 2022

Price and Availability

The new Airtel Xstream Premium service has been priced at Rs 149 per month. There’s an annual subscription which Airtel is selling at Rs 1,499. The company has announced that these are just introductory prices. The new service will be exclusively available to Airtel customers. Also Read - Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India: Here’s what it plans to do

Which OTT services will be available under Airtel Xstream Premium subscription

Airtel claims that the new subscription will offer users a total of over 10,500 movies and shows across platforms. The platforms will include SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, Shorts TV on Airtel Xstream Premium. Also Read - T-Series forays into OTT segment; announces to bring gripping shows across genres

How to access the service

The content of these platforms will be available under a single app, single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search, and AI-driven personalized curation for each user. Users can access Airtel Xstream Premium across mobiles, tablets, laptops through the app or web and on the TV through the Xstream set-top box.

According to Media Partners Asia, by 2025, India’s OTT subscription market is expected to grow to $2 billion from the current $500 million. This will be led by 3X growth in subscriptions to appx 165 mn. A large proportion of these new subscriptions will come from new users from tier 2/3 markets. A number of high-quality content houses have launched their OTT apps to tap into this opportunity, but are facing pricing and distribution challenges.

Commenting on the launch Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital said: “Airtel Xstream Premium is a game-changing innovation to democratize OTT content in India by solving the key challenges of content discovery, affordability, and distribution. As a unified digital platform, it’s a win-win proposition for customers and OTT players alike as we begin an exciting journey to make digital entertainment mainstream in India.”

Airtel is targeting 20 million subscriptions through this disruptive offering and is collaborating with many more OTT players to make Airtel Xstream Premium the go to destination for digital entertainment in India.

Manish Aggarwal, Head – Growth and Monetization, SonyLIV, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Airtel Xstream to accelerate India’s video OTT ecosystem. Our partnership with Airtel Xstream will bring premium content – from Originals, Movies, Sports and Sony India network content in all the leading languages and top shows from Hollywood to over 340M Airtel customers. SonyLIV’s rich content library coupled with Airtel Xstream’s deep distribution reach and massive scale capabilities make it for a perfect partnership for both sides and we look forward to a long and successful association.”